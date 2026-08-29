Kevin Durant Admits He Has Unreleased Rap Songs With LeBron James

Kevin Durant and LeBron James are two of the most decorated players in NBA history, achieving all-time great status before retirement.

Already kings of the court, Durant revealed that they quietly ventured into the music industry, creating several hip-hop collaborations.

Durant sat down with the Boardroom’s Speedy Morman on the “Boardroom Talks” podcast and shared that he and the Philadelphia 76ers star have more rap songs than the 2018 track they released.

“We had like three songs. I think… Me and Rich Paul really were the ones that got it going and convinced Bron to rap,” Durant told Morman.

Durant detailed the recording process, which included frequent trips to Akron, Ohio, James’ hometown.

“I went to Akron, like, 2011 to work out with him for, like, four or five days,” Durant said. “And then he had a studio. Because Rich Paul—me and Rich Paul really was the ones that got it going and convinced Bron to rap. “‘Cause Rich Paul was trying to recruit me when he first started Klutch. I like Rich, so we hung out a lot. And every city we was going to, we was going to a studio, me and Rich.”

Durant Says LeBron Enjoys Rapping

Despite his initial hesitation, Durant added that James enjoyed it once they hopped in the vocal booth.

“Any time somebody does something for the first few times, it’s forced. A little forced. Once you get that flow— he had to figure it out. He loved rap.”

In 2011, James and Durant recorded “It Ain’t Easy” during the 2011 NBA lockout, according to ESPN. At the time, James played for the Miami Heat, and Durant was leading the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the track never surfaced until 2018, when music producer Franky Wahoo released the song.

Upon release, Durant noted that the publicized version featured an alternate beat.

“They changed the beat, and it just made the song even more wack,” Durant said.

Regarding their latest tracks, Durant isn’t sure when (or if) they will be shared publicly.

“That’s a good question,” Durant said when asked where the additional rap songs are held. “They’re in that studio in Akron. Somebody out there, an engineer or somebody, got them.”

Oddly enough, Durant recalled that the first time James recorded a rap was in Philly, where he is now a superstar with the Sixers.

“We was in Philly in the studio. [James] would just meet me on the road. We would just hop in the studio because he knew I like to rap, and Rich loved to rap. So we were just rapping. I think we convinced Bron to rap that one day, and he got in there.”

Durant has released several rap songs over the years. In 2024, he kicked a verse on Stalley’s “Scared Money,” which has amassed over 390,000 views on YouTube.

Perhaps one day soon we will hear the rhymes of the future Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers on digital streaming platforms.