Bulls Acquire Premier Shot-Blocker In Blockbuster 3-Team Trade

Bryson Graham and the Chicago Bulls aren’t waiting until the NBA Draft to add talent to the roster. In a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, the Bulls are acquiring center Nic Claxton from the Nets, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Here is a look at the full trade details:

Nets receive: Julius Randle, No. 28 pick

Timberwolves receive: No. 33 pick

Bulls receive: Nic Claxton

For Chicago, Claxton represents an intriguing player that fits EVP Bryson Graham’s touted SLAP principle. During his introductory press conference, Graham said, “I refer to it as guys who have SLAP. Size, length, athleticism and physicality is going to be felt on the defensive side of the ball. We would love to have size, length, athleticism and physicality all across the board.”

Bulls Add Athletic Starting Center

Standing at 6-foot-11, Claxton possesses the size, length and athleticism that Graham covets.

The former first-round pick has great verticality for a big man and can accelerate down the court with ease. His offensive game is largely restricted to putback dunks and alley-oop finishes, but at 27 years old, he could still add more to his game.

Defensively is where he really shines. Since entering the league in 2019, Claxton has the eighth-most blocks (611) among active players.

Last season, the Bulls lacked a true rim protector, even before trading away Nikola Vucevic. Still, the team recorded the 11th most blocks in the NBA, a number they could improve on with the addition of the former Georgia standout.

Claxton, who boasts over a 7-foot wingspan, averaged 2.5 blocks per game in 2022. He finished that season in the Top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The following season, he averaged 2.1 blocks in 71 games.

He may not set the world on fire offensively, but he could add much-needed rim protection in Chicago.

Nic Claxton Could Slot Well Next to Caleb Wilson

Chicago is widely expected to select UNC forward Caleb Wilson fourth overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. Should that projection come to fruition, Claxton could be an ideal frontcourt mate for the former Tar Heel.

Both players are wiry, athletic bigs with super mobility. With Josh Giddey running point, the Bulls could trot out jumbo lineups that put tons of pressure on the rim.

Claxton and Wilson are both dunk specialists (though the incoming rookie may have Claxton beat in that regard) with similar builds. So, not only does Claxton have the speed to play alongside Wilson.

He could also help teach him how to be an effective NBA big man without the need for a bulky frame.