Chicago Bulls’ Key Contributor Predicted to Outperform Contract

The Chicago Bulls didn’t make any earthshattering moves over the offseason. So, they’re going to need some major internal growth if they’re going to take a step forward compared to last year.

One particular returning rotation player was recently predicted to outperform his current contract with the Bulls during the 2026-27 NBA season.

Matas Buzelis Predicted to Outperform Contract With Chicago Bulls

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar listed Bulls third-year forward Matas Buzelis as a player who could play above his paygrade in the coming campaign.

Buzelis will make just $5.7 million for the season, making him the 11th-highest paid player on the team, behind Josh Giddey, Nic Claxton, Normal Powell, Patrick Williams, Isaac Okoro, Caleb Wilson, Jalen Smith, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Rob Dillingham.

“Matas Buzelis took a major step forward during his second NBA season, and now the Chicago Bulls have every reason to find out just how high his ceiling can go. . . . His growth wasn’t simply statistical, either. Buzelis became a legitimate two-way player capable of spacing the floor and even swatting shots. He averaged 1.5 blocks per game last season, an encouraging number for a 6’8″ forward,” Bitar wrote.

“And then there’s the contract. Buzelis will make only $5.72 million in 2026-27, with a team option for 2027-28 at $7.58 million. If he takes another offensive leap for the talented Bulls team and approaches 20 points per game, Chicago could have one of the best contracts in the NBA with a youngster who keeps getting better.”

Buzelis started in 77 games for Chicago last season, and he’s projected to be a starter again heading into the upcoming campaign. If he can build on the momentum that he established for himself last year, he could quickly cement himself as an integral piece of the puzzle for the Bulls moving forward.

Matas Buzelis Bulked Up Over the Offseason

After a solid sophomore campaign, the big goal for Buzelis heading into the offseason was to bulk up and add some more muscle to his frame. He was successful in doing so, thanks in part to his hiring of a personal chef.

“Getting stronger, for sure. It was pretty easy for me to figure out what I needed to do,” Buzelis said of his main offseason goal. “The main thing is adding in a chef and building that routine with a chef. Honestly, one of the best things that I’ve ever purchased in my life … I put on like 12 pounds, and I feel like I’m playing stronger …

“I think me putting on weight, I could get to the rim, and I could hit guys. I’ve been driving and hitting dudes, bumping, stuff like that. Just everything more physical because the scouting report was be physical with him.”

Buzelis bulking up could be good news for both he and the Bulls, as the Lithuanian product could be in line for a breakout season.