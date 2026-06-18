Chicago Bulls Named Potential Landing Spot for All-Star Guard in Free Agency

The Chicago Bulls are undergoing some major changes this offseason.

First, they completely revamped the front office by firing Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas and General Manager Marc Eversley and replaced them with Bryson Graham (Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations), Stephen Mervis (senior vice president of basketball operations) and Acie Law IV (vice president of player personnel).

The Bulls then hired Tiago Splittler to replace Billy Donovan as the head coach. The next changes will be coming to the roster.

After missing out on postseason play for the last four years, the Bulls will be looking to improve the on-court personnel this summer, and acquiring a four-time All-Star guard could be one way to do that.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently named the Bulls as a potential landing spot for Trae Young, who turned down his player option with the Washington Wizards for next season in favor of free agency.

Young is expected to agree on a new deal with Washington in free agency, but if those talks hit a snag he could potentially pivot and look to ink elsewhere. That’s where the Bulls could come in.

“Now, the logical reaction to this potential pairing is to wonder how Young would coexist with Josh Giddey. Both have typically needed the ball in their hands to be successful. Neither has shown enough as an off-ball catch-and-shoot threat to have much confidence in them shifting to that role. …But Giddey, at 6’7″, is certainly big enough to slide over on defense. And a creative offensive system could give both playmakers more opportunities to attack defenses initially scrambled by the other,” Bailey wrote.

“The fit would take a little time to figure out, but there’s no doubt Young would represent a raw talent upgrade. And following the implementation of Adam Silver’s new anti-tanking measures, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more bad or mediocre teams taking swings on raw talent.”

Trae Young Unlikely to Leave Washington Wizards in Free Agency

While Young landing in Chicago is in intriguing possibility, the reality is that he’s unlikely to leave Washington. After all, the Wizards just traded for him earlier this year and he expressed excitement about continuing his career in Washington at that point after having the Wizards listed as his top trade destination.

“I’m just super excited. For me, D.C. is overlooked as far as a big market. In the NBA, I feel like this is a big market.I just feel like I’m coming into an opportunity to be myself,” Young said.

“I’m around people that obviously have known me for a long time and know the type of person I am and the type of winner I want to be.”

Ultimately, it will probably come down to the numbers on the contract for Young, but assuming the Wizards make a viable offer, it sounds like D.C. is where Young wants to be.