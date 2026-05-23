NBA Mock Draft 2026: Top 5 Shocker With 1 Month to Go

Well, there’s an old axiom among talent evaluators that suggests you can’t really start sussing out who is going to go where in a draft until the final month. Everything before that, really, is guesswork. But now here we are, one month out, and the NBA Mock Draft 2026 is going to undergo some significant changes as real intel begins to leak out about which way teams are leaning and who likes whom.

The big watch will be on for potential changes at the top. As things stand the first four remain the same–AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson are likely to go in the Top 2, with Cameron Boozer a candidate to usurp one of those spots, and Caleb Wilson penciled in at No. 5.

The Clippers winning their coin-toss bet (figuratively speaking) with the Pacers to get the No. 5 pick did give the lottery a surprisingly different shape, and we think that could mean a shocker at that spot (if they don’t trade down). At the very least, don’t expect the Clippers to do the expected, and don’t be surprised if the Nets follow suit at No. 6.

Let’s get into it.

The Big 3 Stay Put