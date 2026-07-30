The Chicago Bulls have been linked to the Los Angeles Clippers veteran Bennedict Mathurin. As the restricted free agent remains without a new deal in LA, that has welcomed possible sign-and-trade suitors. The Bulls are just the latest to get linked to the former Indiana Pacers standout.

While the Bulls had plenty of space to spend early on in the offseason, their cleanest way to pick up Mathurin at this stage would be to send out some salary to match whatever new deal he signs. In a sign-and-trade hypothetical, the Bulls get rid of an obvious trade candidate this year, in Isaac Okoro.

Chicago Bulls Get Clippers’ 4-Year NBA Veteran In Mock Trade Proposal

According to Bulls On SI’s Elias Schuster, the Bulls have a handful of role players who could be used, along with second-rounders, to acquire Mathurin. Ultimately, the player going out would depend on what the new deal looks like.

If Schuster’s contract projection is in the right ballpark (between $12 and 15 million), then a package headlined by Isaac Okoro could work. For the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season, Okoro is set to make $11.8 million with the Bulls. Since he’s expiring, Okoro will more than likely be used as bait for Chicago this year.

The Bulls picked up Okoro’s three-year, $33.0 million contract in a trade ahead of last season. In 63 games, he averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and nearly 1.0 steals per game. He’ll have a role in 2026-2027, but since the Bulls are in a rebuilding state, the 25-year-old doesn’t seem likely to land an extension from the team.

Mathurin is slightly younger, with four seasons of experience, and played a key role on a contending team one season ago. At 22, Mathurin produced averages of 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists, while shooting 45.8% from the field during the 2024-2025 regular season. During the Pacers’ NBA Finals run, he averaged 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22 games.

The Bulls don’t need a win-now piece for next season, but the future has looked bright for Mathurin for quite some time. As Chicago works on finding the core pieces for the future, sending Okoro and second-round picks to the Clippers, while locking in a long-term wing to link with Caleb Wilson, Matas Buzelis, and Josh Giddey, could be worth a risk.