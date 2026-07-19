Chicago Bulls Legend Reveals How He’d Guard LeBron James

At the 2026 Fanatics Fest in New York City, Chicago Bulls legend and five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman made a comment about LeBron James.

Rodman was asked how he would guard James, who is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. He made a bold claim about defending the four-time MVP, which should create some headlines on social media.

“LeBron’s probably the easiest guy I’d ever guard in my life,” Rodman said. “I ain’t lying. He’s the easiest guy I could guard. Only thing he has over me is probably his size. He’s 6-foot-10, I’m 6-foot-6, and stuff like that. “But that don’t mean anything. I’ll make him go left all day long. I’ll make him shoot them damn jump shots, which he ain’t worth for sh*t.”

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Rodman is considered one of the greatest defenders in NBA history. He has guarded way bigger players than him over the course of his legendary career. However, James is one of the most complete players ever, though the hypothetical showdown could come down to what era or rules are in play.

Despite the diss on James and his game, Rodman expressed his admiration for the 41-year-old superstar.

LeBron James’ Free Agency Decision

The biggest storyline of the offseason is LeBron James’ free agency and the team he would be playing for next season, which could also be his last. James has been primarily linked to six teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Miami Heat.

Speaking on Fanatics Fest, James revealed that his decision is coming as soon as possible.

“I won’t hold you guys up too much longer,” James said, via HoopsRumors.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that James’ announcement will likely happen next week. It’s a big decision on the four-time NBA champion who has taken his family’s input, mainly his wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri.

“It’s a big decision for not only myself, but for my family as well,” James said, via Stephen Whyno and Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. “Just for the last part of my career and where I want to spend the last few years or the last year or the last two years of my NBA career.”

James has ties with two of the six teams heavily linked to him. He has had two stints with the Cavaliers, winning one championship with them in 2016. He spent four seasons with the Heat, taking home two titles in 2012 and 2013.

Heat Favored to Sign LeBron James

According to the latest odds from Kalshi, the Miami Heat are favored to sign LeBron James. They are ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the top three.

James’ relationship with the Heat franchise seems to have been repaired after his surprising exit in 2014. The Heat also boast great weather, zero income tax and Giannis Antetokounmpo.