Texans’ ‘Dennis Rodman’ Sees Stock Skyrocket in Latest NFL Rankings

The Houston Texans clearly value veteran linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. They rewarded the former undrafted free agent and San Francisco 49ers standout with a three-year, $54 million contract extension this offseason.

As if his first career Pro Bowl was not enough of a signal, Al-Shaair continues to get confirmation that the rest of the NFL has taken note.

That includes his peers and other figures around the league.

Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair Compared to NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman

ESPN’s polls on the top-10 players in the league at each position heading into the 2026 season–as voted on by unnamed executives, coaches, and scouts–have yielded several Texans already, and Al-Shaair joined the list for the first time in his career.

Al-Shaair recorded 103 total tackles, 2 interceptions (with 9 pass deflections), 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery during the 2025 regular season.

He ranked sixth in his debut on ESPN’s poll, gaining “league-wide recognition.”

“Al-Shaair is finally getting his due after seven NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker wasn’t a factor in previous rankings, but after embodying Houston’s ultra-physical defense . . . Al-Shaair appeared on all but one ballot,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 14.

“Al-Shaair’s nine passes defended last season were the most for a Texans player with 100 tackles since Brian Cushing had 10 in 2009. He added two interceptions and a tackle for loss. The Texans don’t blitz often due to their vaunted pass rush, allowing Al-Shaair to patrol the middle of the field for one of the league’s best defenses and clean up in the run game.”

The Texans finished the 2025 regular season ranked first in overall defense, second in scoring, and fourth against the run.

One “NFL personnel evaluator” compared him to NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman.

The evaluator said “He gets in everyone’s head. He can run all day and can play every down,” but the comments invoke another insight about Rodman, a.k.a, “The Worm.” He was also a savant at what he did when on the floor.

For Rodman, that was rebounding in addition to his extracurricular activities on the court. For Al-Shaair, it is being an enforcer and a leader for the Texans.

A coordinator said Al-Shaari is “specialized” by the Texans’ defense, but lauded his coverage.

That may have been meant as a critique. It is still an endorsement and reflects how well he fits head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke’s plan. He is, after all, a two-time team captain.

Azeez Al-Shaair Gaining Recognition

Rankings are inherently subjective and frequently cause backlash for various reasons. But Al-Shaair’s appearance among the top-10 LBs should come as no surprise. His peers voted him among the top 100 players in the entire NFL.

Al-Shaair ranked 92nd on the list, with his teammates lauding him for his leadership and tenacity, while players on other teams cited the edge and physicality that he plays with.

The Texans would surely love it if Al-Shaair helped them like Rodman did his teams.

The eccentric hooper–who earned two All-Star nods, seven rebounding titles, two first team All-NBA nods, eight All-Defensive team picks, and Defensive Player of the Year awards–won five championships.