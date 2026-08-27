Details Emerge On Why Bulls Missed Out On Bennedict Mathurin

In recent weeks, the Chicago Bulls have been linked with heavy interest in Bennedict Mathurin.

However, on Wednesday, August 26, Mathurin signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. The contract is reportedly worth $16 million over the two seasons, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

Mathurin’s decision likely came as a blow to the Bulls, who were clearly interested in the scoring he can provide off the bench. Shortly after Mathurin’s deal with the Pelicans was announced, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints revealed what led to the Bulls falling short in their pursuit.

“Sources say the Bulls were among the most aggressive of several teams interested in a Bennedict Mathurin sign-and-trade this offseason, but signing with the Pelicans offered him a spot where he’s coveted long-term and can get to UFA quicker,” Siegel reported via X. “The Year 2 player option also adds a layer of insurance for Mathurin.”

Chicago is unlikely to pursue another bench scorer ahead of training camp. Instead, Tiago Splitter will likely be tasked with working with the talent at his disposal. After all, if some members of the Bulls’ roster can take a developmental leap, the team will naturally improve as a result.

Bulls Urged To Remain Patient With Rebuild

Regardless of whether Chicago landed Mathurin or not, the franchise was going to face some tough tests in the upcoming season. There’s no disputing the level of young talent on the Bulls roster. However, the franchise must remain patient as they develop and gain the necessary level of experience.

Former Bulls champion Horace Grant echoed that sentiment during a recent interview with Kyle Odegard of Action Network.

“To go back iconic like we did back in the day, it’s going to take some work,” Grant said. “It’s going to take some patience. But with the core they have now, staying healthy, and then I still think they need a little bit more leadership in that locker room. I played with some great leaders in Chicago. MJ, Pip, Bill Cartwright, you can throw John Paxson in there as well.”

Grant continued.

“The city is going to have to stay patient, because they are a very young crew,” Grant said. “I tell people this: when Scottie and I first got there in ‘87, we were getting our heads knocked in by the Detroit Pistons almost every year. It took patience. It took trust in each other, and then the rest is history.”

There’s a chance Chicago surprises people this season. However, it’s going to be multiple years before the current core is ready to contend with the powerhouses in the Eastern Conference.

Bulls Landed a Stud in Caleb Wilson

Another reason why missing out on Mathurin shouldn’t sting too much is the recent addition of Caleb Wilson in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Grant believes Wilson has all the tools necessary to emerge as a superstar in the NBA.

“Oh my goodness, man,” Grant said of Wilson. “What a beast. What a freakin’ beast. He has all the intangibles, the skill set. But what I love about him is that he has the mindset of a killer. A dog. He goes out and gets it.”

Grant continued.

“It’s one of the best draft picks since Derrick Rose. I’m not going to put him with MJ and myself and Pip. But, since Derrick Rose, one of the greatest choices the Bulls have made, in my humble opinion.”

Mathurin would undoubtedly have improved Chicago’s roster. However, he wouldn’t have raised the floor for the upcoming season. As such, Bulls fans can continue focusing on the development of Wilson, Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey, knowing the future of the franchise is in good hands.