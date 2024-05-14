Bulls Exec Interviewed for Prominent Role With Heated Rival: Report

Changes are coming for the Chicago Bulls, though it is unclear to what extent.

Among the certainties, Head Coach Billy Donovan will have a new-look staff following the departures of two key figures in Josh Longtaff, who joins Chris Fleming in leaving this offseason. Meanwhile, Maurice Cheeks is moving to a lesser role.

But Donovan could also have a new general manager. Bulls GM Marc Eversley is back in the running for a prominent front office position, this time with the Detroit Pistons.

It’s the third time since joining the Bulls that Eversley has been linked to such a role.

“The Detroit Pistons could come to a hiring decision on their president of basketball operations within the next few weeks, league sources tell The Athletic,” The Athletic’s James L Edwards III and Sham Charania wrote on May 13.

“New Orleans’ Trajan Langdon, Dallas’ Dennis Lindsey and Chicago’s Marc Eversley, among others, have established themselves as viable targets for the role.”

Can confirm that Marc Eversley is under consideration for Pistons president of basketball operations, per source. The Athletic first reported. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) May 13, 2024

Eversley has already interviewed with Detroit, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on May 13.

Bulls GM Marc Eversley a Popular FO Candidate

Detroit had Eversley on their radar in 2020, per Johnson. The Pistons hired Troy Weaver instead. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas brought Eversley with him to Chicago.

Eversley was linked to the Charlotte Hornets vacancy in February and the Portland Trail Blazers role in 2021 but remained with the Bulls.

He along with the rest of the front office staff still has Karnisovas’ full faith.

“I feel really good about front office,” Karnisovas told reporters on April 20. “Actually, by me sitting here and saying that we meet need to make changes and improve, I think they’re all going to work extremely hard. And I have total confidence in them coming up and being creative. We’ve done that in the past and looking forward to this free agency.”

Karnisovas has been big on continuity over the past two seasons. With his vow to change the roster and the changes occurring with the coaching staff, it makes sense he is maintaining perhaps his last hold on familiarity in his position.

Billy Donovan Targeting Experienced Assistant Coaches

Donovan dismissed Fleming and will see Longstaff take a role in Charlotte. Bulls summer league coach Johnny Bryant will move onto the bench.

But Donovan has lofty sights for his top assistant.

“The Chicago Bulls’ efforts to reshape their assistant coaching staff will intensify this week with the NBA descending upon Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine,” Johnson wrote on May 13. “Coach Billy Donovan is seeking a lead assistant with previous head coaching experience, league sources said.”

Similar to Karnisovas, Donovan received an extension before the 2022-23 season. His position has remained secure despite a 156-162 record and one postseason appearance in four seasons at the helm.

Karnisovas and Eversley brought Donovan to the Bulls after he and the Oklahoma City Thunder agreed to move on when his contract expired following the 2019-20 season.

Donovan split with OKC in part because of their impending rebuild.

Donovan’s Bulls are 3-5 versus his former team since then. The Thunder finished this past season tied with the reigning champion Denver Nuggets for the best record in the Western Conference. The Bulls are not pondering a rebuild yet. But their outlook remains murky at best.