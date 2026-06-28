Chicago Bulls Eyeing Veteran All-Star Scorer in Free Agency: Report

The Chicago Bulls are already considered winners early in the offseason after some of the moves made by executive vice president Bryson Graham.

The Bulls acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves. They also added Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain in the first round of the 2026 NBA draft.

Even Graham’s acquisition of Kam Jones and the signing of undrafted free agents like Donovan Atwell, Jaylin Sellers, Houston Mallette and Tobe Awaka have been praised by fans and analysts.

Chicago Bulls Interested in All-Star Scorer

ESPN’s Bobby Marks highlighted the needs for the Chicago Bulls after the NBA draft. Marks pointed out shooting and frontcourt depth as the main weakness for the Bulls heading into free agency.

Donovan Atwell, Jaylin Sellers and Houston Mallette are sharpshooting guards, while Tobe Awaka is a 6-foot-8 power forward.

However, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Bulls are one of the teams interested in Norman Powell. The one-time All-Star averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game last season. He shot 47.0% from the field, including 38.0% from 3-point range.

“The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to have interest in Powell as free agency nears, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “The 33-year-old guard is a career 39.6 percent 3-point shooter.”

Powell is expected to become an unrestricted free agent, and the Miami Heat might not have the money to retain his services.

The Bulls, on the other hand, have around $26 million in cap space to use, which should be enough to sign Powell.

Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton Available

While Norman Powell would fit with what the Chicago Bulls are building, the front office has in-house options if Powell wants to sign elsewhere.

Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton were acquired by the Bulls at the trade deadline. Simons was limited to just six games due to injuries, averaging 15.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

Sexton averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 26 games. They are good and younger alternatives to Powell, who is 33 years old.

However, Powell brings a lot of experience to a very young Bulls team that has the potential to challenge for at least the play-in spots next season.

Other Free Agents For The Bulls

The Chicago Bulls remained busy after signing undrafted free agents. They picked up the team options for Leonard Miller and Mouhamadou Gueye. Miller was acquired from the Minnesota Timberwolves last February as part of the Ayo Dosunmu trade.

Gueye will be traded to the Timberwolves as part of the Nic Claxton deal, which will likely become official on July 6. Other free agents for the Bulls are Nick Richards, Guerschon Yabusele, Zach Collins, Mac McClung and Yuki Kawamura.

Lachlan Olbrich signed a Summer League contract with the Golden State Warriors, as per ESPN’s Olgun Uluc.