Former First-Round Pick Named Breakout Candidate for Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls will need some young players to step up if they hope to contend in the competitive Eastern Conference during the 2026-27 NBA season.

One particular young Bulls player has been named a breakout candidate ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Rob Dillingham Named Breakout Candidate for Chicago Bulls

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently named one breakout candidate for every team in the league, and for the Bulls the pick was Rob Dillingham, who was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Bulls acquired him via trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves prior to the deadline last season, so he’s entering his first full season in Chicago.

Last season, Dillingham played in 30 games for the Bulls and averaged 9.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 21.5 minutes per performance. He will likely see a role increase in the coming campaign, which is why he was pegged as a potential breakout candidate by Schwartz.

“Rob Dillingham has a lot to prove after the Minnesota Timberwolves essentially gave up on him in Year 2. . . . Both veteran guards are now gone, with Norman Powell added in their place. This should ensure Dillingham still has a role in the rotation for a young Bulls team searching for players with upside,” Swartz wrote.

“Dillingham needs to become a more consistent three-point shooter playing alongside Josh Giddey and will have to battle defensively given his limited size.”

It remains to be seen exactly what Dillingham’s role will be under Bulls new head coach Tiago Splitter, but whatever it is he needs to make the most out of it.

This story will be updated.