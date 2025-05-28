Insider Sets Record Straight on Potential Josh Giddey Deal Amid Bulls’ Plans

The Chicago Bulls have the upper-hand when it comes to 2024 offseason trade acquisition Josh Giddey. He is heading for restricted free agency this offseason coming off a career year as a passer, rebounder, and three-point marksman.

What kind of deal Giddey lands this offseason remains the subject of speculation. However, he is expected to be paid handsomely.

NBA insider Jake Fischer pushed back on misinformation about Giddey’s contract expectations.

“Saw some inaccurate aggregation about Josh Giddey,” Fischer posted on X on May 28, pointing to an article written earlier in the day. “Did not write anything about the AAV Giddey is pursuing. Starters in this current NBA market routinely seek north of $30M in AAV. The 5/120 figure was only mentioned as a low-end projection from league observers.”

Fischer’s initial report noted the Bulls were optimistic about their chances to retain Giddey, who will face “challenges” on the RFA market, which could also include Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors and Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Chicago’s Josh Giddey and Philadelphia’s Quentin Grimes are two more restricted free agents soon to face their own challenges in this marketplace. Sources say Philadelphia has ongoing confidence in its ability to re-sign Grimes, but let’s see,” Fischer wrote on May 28. “Ditto for the Bulls and Giddey coming to terms on the five-year pact that the Aussie playmaker is said to be seeking which is routinely projected to land at no less than $120 million.”

Bulls Heading for Historic Decision on Josh Giddey

Giddey is wrapping his four-year, $27.2 million rookie contract, and restricted free agency would give the Bulls the right to match any offers he receives.

First, the Bulls must extend a qualifying offer to Giddey that he must accept.

Neither side seems ready to part ways, but the financial ramifications of a big contract for Giddey cannot be ignored. Even the low end of projections would give Giddey the second-richest contract in the Bulls’ franchise history.

However, Giddey is widely expected to seek a deal worth $30 million or more annually, a point at which talks broke down between the two sides in October 2024.

Giddey averaged 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 2024-25.

He was even better after the All-Star break, posting a 21.2-10.7-9.3 line with 1.5 steals across 19 games. He also lifted his season-long numbers (46.5% shooting overall, 37.8% 3P from beyond the arc, and 78.1% at the free-throw line) with a .500/.457/.809 slash line.

Bulls Linked to Josh Giddey Clone in 2025 Draft

The uncertainty around Giddey’s future could be informative about the Bulls’ draft plans. Recent reporting suggests they are targeting BYU’s Egor Demin in the 2025 draft. He is a big-bodied guard like the Bulls’ pending free agent, Giddey.

The Bulls are zoning in on BYU’s Egor Demin,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on May 25. “They’re not alone. Demin — a suddenly hot name — could climb into the top 10.

Demin averaged 10.6 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 3.9 RBG for the Cougars in 2024-25.

BYU’s Egor Demin demanded a large contingent of NBA decision-makers at his BDA Intl Pro Day tonight in Chicago. Few prospects in this Draft class with his blend of length, feel, youth, and baseline athleticism. Shot it well today. pic.twitter.com/p6LcKIRNVS — Jacob Myers (@League_Him) May 16, 2025

He does not shoot the deep ball well, connecting on 27.3% of his looks in his lone season in Provo. He did show well at the combine, though, which was in Chicago, giving the Bulls a front-row seat.