Lakers HC Gives 1-Word Reaction to Bulls Upset After LeBron James’ Comments

The Chicago Bulls trailed the Los Angeles Lakers 115-110 with 13 seconds remaining in the game following Austin Reaves’ free throws.

Patrick Williams followed with a three. Josh Giddey stole LeBron James’ ensuing inbound pass and found Coby White, who hit another three. Reaves came back with a layup to put the Lakers back up at 117-116 with three seconds to go.

Then, Giddey inbounded the ball, got it back, and sank a running triple as the clock expired.

“Devastation,” Lakers head coach JJ Redick told reporters after the game on March 27 when asked for his immediate reaction. “It’s a hell of a way to lose a basketball game.”

“As soon as it left my fingertips, it felt good,” Giddey told reporters in the Bulls’ locker room. “That’s kind of why I held my follow-through the whole time. I kind of had that feeling when it left; it looks great, it felt good, so. It was a special night. Obviously, great comeback win. I’ll enjoy this one.”

The Bulls were 8-for-30 from long distance entering the fourth quarter.

“They shot 11-of-14 from three [in the fourth quarter]. That’s a – 11-of-14 in a empty gym is really good, so. That’s unreal shooting.”

The Bulls finished with seven players in double figures, three of whom crossed the 20-point threshold. Giddey was in that group, tallying 25 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, and 2 steals in the 119-117 victory.

White had a team-high 26 points. Trade deadline pickup Kevin Huerter chipped in 21 points.

LeBron James Tips Cap to Josh Giddey After Bulls Stun Lakers

The loss was the Lakers’ second buzzer-beating scenario in as many nights. They beat the Indiana Pacers on James’ tip-in on Wednesday. Following that, James spoke about wanting to get revenge against the Bulls over their 146-115 win in LA on March 22.

“We understand how gruesome the Wild Wild West is when it comes to the standings, and to get a win like that was huge,” James told ESPN’s Katie George during his walk-off interview on March 26. We know we got another one tomorrow; a Chicago team that’s been red hot as well. Beat us pretty bad last week.

“We gotta get some rest. It’s another team that’s gonna get up and down the floor, so we gotta defend like we did tonight.”

After the game, James lamented the Bulls’ fourth-quarter surge.

“We put ourselves in position to win. Gave up a lot of threes in the fourth quarter, but still put ourselves in position to win,” James told reporters after the game. “Horrible turnover by myself. Bad miscommunication, the play before that. AR still hit a big bucket, try to save us. Then, man, tip your hat if someone makes a game-winner from halfcourt.”

James had 17 points, 12 assists, 5 boards, and 2 steals. Reaves led the Lakers with a game-high 30 points. Luka Doncic posted a 25-10-8 line with 2 steals and 1 block.

“To do it against any team, it’s fun. But, obviously, the Lakers – and moreso the fact that we just beat them on their home floor, and they were looking to come out tonight and punch us first, and got up big – 15, 20 points. We just kept the door ajar in that fourth,” Giddey said.

“Proud of the guys. It was a hell of a team effort. We needed everybody.”

Bulls React to Josh Giddey’s 1st Game-Winner

The Bulls have touted their fast pace and the impact it has on opponents. It paid off for the Bulls versus the Lakers in the form of Giddey’s first game-winning basket. Giddey and his teammates celebrated accordingly.

“Just wow,” Huerter posted on X on March 27. “Craziest game of my life probably.”

“This was fun!” Bulls center Nikola Vucevic – who had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks – posted in reaction.

White, who also had 9 assists, praised “Josh ‘Big Sauce’ Giddey” and reveled in the comeback.

“The probability of us winning that game was probably very low,” White told reporters. “But we defied the odds. It was a fun game to be a part of. That’s a game that I’m gonna remember for the rest of my life.”