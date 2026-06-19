Chicago Bulls Get Good News on Potential Ayo Dosunmu Reunion This Offseason

The Chicago Bulls sent Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips to the Minnesota Timberwolves at the trade deadline in exchange for Rob Dillingham, Leonard Miller and four second-round draft picks.

Dosunmu became a key part of the Timberwolves’ rotation, providing energy off the bench in the postseason. He was one of the main reasons why the Timberwolves produced the first-round upset of the Denver Nuggets.

Due to his performances in the playoffs, Dosunmu is expected to be targeted by multiple teams.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago-Sun Times even predicted the reunion between Dosunmu and the Bulls this offseason.

Chicago Bulls Get Good Ayo Dosumnu News

While there’s no official report linking Ayo Dosunmu and the Chicago Bulls, the 26-year-old guard could fit right in with his former team.

The Bulls are under a new front office led by Bryson Graham, who was hired to become the team’s executive vice president of basketball operations. Graham signed Tiago Splitter to become their new coach, giving the young Bulls an up-and-coming mentor.

Speaking on The Mully & Haugh Show, former Bulls player and current analyst Kendall Gill would like to see Dosunmu back in Chicago Bulls. Gill even went as far as claiming that the Illinois product is open to returning to his hometown team.

“I know it’s going to take a lot of money, but I would definitely try to go back after Ayo Dosunmu as well,” Gill said, via HoopsHype. “And I know that Ayo, from my conversations with him this summer, would be open to it. But it’s going to take a lot to get him back.”

The Athletic’s John Hollinger put Dosunmu’s potential annual salary to be around $14.5 million. It fits the Minnesota Timberwolves’ nontaxpayer MLE, and they could offer him a three-year deal.

His market is currently unknown until free agency, but it wouldn’t be surprising if other teams are willing to offer him more. The Chicago Bulls are expected to have plenty of cap space this offseason and could reach around $56 million.

Ayo Dosunmu Spending Offseason in Chicago

Due to being a Chicago native, it’s no surprise that Ayo Dosunmu is spending his offseason in the Windy City.

According to Joshua Miranda of Bleacher Nation, Dosunmu was spotted with former Chicago Bulls teammate Matas Buzelis. He was also present at Stacey King’s tribute show by the Chicago Sports Network.

Dosunmu was even at the grand opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center with other Chicago basketball legends like Isiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade.

As for his fit in Chicago, Dosunmu could play alongside Josh Giddey in the backcourt. However, the Bulls have the No. 4 and No. 15 picks in the draft, so they could add a shooting guard with either selections.