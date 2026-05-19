Dwyane Wade Reveals Why LeBron’s Unexpected Problem

The future of LeBron James remains up in the air since he’s still playing at a high level in his 40s. Los Angeles Lakers fans hope to bring LeBron back to continue the big three with him teaming with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves for at least one more season. However, James can continue playing multiple more seasons if he plays anywhere near the way he did this season.

LeBron’s close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade revealed that there are negatives to James still being so great:

“I’m just here to appreciate what I’m witnessing and what we all are witnessing. Because we’ve never seen this before, man. It has to suck a little bit to get to this point in your career and still be really good. I got to a point in my career, and I was like, well, I’m not that good anymore. Like I can still play. I can go play right now and still be able to play, but I won’t be that good. So, it was easy for me to decide to walk away. It’s hard to make that decision when you’re still really f***ing good. Who walks away when they’re really, really good? Only a few.”

Wade discussed the history of sports and how unprecedented it is that James is playing this great at 41. LeBron has a tougher time than the average player trying to retire since he can still be among the top 20 players in the world.

When Should We Expect LeBron To Retire?

Rumors circulated this season that James was unsure about his future, and he’s still yet to confirm he’s coming back next season. However, LeBron’s agent and close friend Rich Paul stated that most contenders have already expressed interest in him as a free agent.

Everything coming from James’ camp implies that he will be back for at least one more season. Outside parties have fantasy booked the idea of LeBron having a retirement tour next season with the Lakers or via a Cleveland Cavaliers return, but that’s not confirmed either.

Wade’s words make it clear that James will have a tough time figuring out when it’s time to retire since his body has yet to start failing him. Most all-time greats witness a drop off in their late 30s for a best-case scenario, but LeBron has no idea when that will happen.

LeBron Could Have Shock Retirement

One scenario that doesn’t get talked about enough is the potential of LeBron continuing to play and randomly retiring once he falls off. James could play a couple of more seasons before having a sudden retirement in the offseason.

This season seems unlikely since he was the best player on a team that made the second round of the playoffs. The Lakers remain the favorites to retain LeBron and continue contending with a better roster next season.

Title chances improving could convince James to continue playing until the wheels fall off. Wade giving his opinion on LeBron puts it in perspective how surreal the latter’s career is since they were drafted in the same season, yet Wade retired with the Miami Heat over seven years ago.