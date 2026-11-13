Chicago Bulls Issue Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks Amid Caleb Wilson News

The Chicago Bulls‘ season went from bad to worse on Wednesday.

Caleb Wilson suffered a right hand injury, and the Bulls blew a 22-point lead against the San Antonio Spurs.

They were on their way to snapping a seven-game losing streak and possibly the biggest upset of the season so far.

However, things went south once Wilson exited in the third quarter as the Spurs completed the 124-119 comeback win.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report vs. Atlanta Hawks

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls released their official injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Bulls have four players on the injury report.

Caleb Wilson and Tobe Awaka are listed as out, while Norman Powell and Dailyn Swain are tagged as questionable.

Wilson is set to miss at least four to six weeks because of his hand injury, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. He was diagnosed with a right metacarpal fracture and underwent surgery on Thursday.

According to the Bulls’ announcement, the rookie is set to be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Awaka will miss his fourth consecutive game. He is dealing with disc irritation in his back. It’s a new injury since he was nursing an ankle injury in late October and then a knee injury last week.

Powell has lower back spasms, while Swain has right disc irritation. They will both be reevaluated before tip-off.

The game between the Bulls and Hawks is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Bulls vs. Hawks Preview

The Chicago Bulls enter Friday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks with a record of 1-9. They have lost eight in a row and will look to overcome Caleb Wilson’s absence.

Wilson has been their best player this season. He is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.

In Wilson’s absence, Matas Buzelis has to step up and get out of his funk. Other players like Isaac Okoro, Noa Essengue, Patrick Williams and Jordan Hawkins are expected to get more minutes.

On the other hand, the Hawks are 7-5.

They’re coming off a 124-114 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. They will look to get back on the winning track and keep pace with the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Surprisingly, the Bulls swept the season series against the Hawks last season, 3-0.