When it comes to the Chicago Bulls, they are going to be linked to quite a few “bad” contracts amid their rebuild.

Recently, the Bulls were encouraged to “rehab” De’Aaron Fox’s trade value, as the San Antonio Spurs guard is owed $221.7 million through 2030.

Could Chicago’s front office view Ja Morant in a similar light?

Ja Morant Trade Rumors Reveal Chicago Bulls’ Current Stance

So far, the Bulls aren’t showing interest in Morant.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Morant has two suitors at the moment in the Sacramento Kings and the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I will probably push it the New Orleans way,” Amick said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’

While the Bulls’ stance could certainly change as the market plays out, Morant doesn’t seem to have any interest from Chicago at the moment.

Should The Bulls Consider Ja Morant?

Morant is heading into the second-to-last season of his five-year deal, which is worth $197.2 million.

For the 2026-2027 NBA season, Morant will make $42.1 million. In 2027-2028, the veteran guard will earn $44.8 million.

At this stage of Morant’s career, he is no longer a lock to remain a cornerstone player for the Grizzlies. Like Chicago, Memphis is expected to continue hitting the restart button to begin searching for a new franchise player.

Through seven seasons, Morant has averaged 22.4 points per game, along with 7.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

The 2025-2026 season was a down year for Morant. He appeared in only 20 games, averaging 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

Interest in Morant will all depend on the new Chicago front office’s view on Josh Giddey. If they view him as a tradeable player–or a fit for an off-ball position–then Morant should be a player the Bulls consider.

If Chicago plans to keep Giddey on board for the long run, then the presence of Morant would just stunt the growth of the core group.