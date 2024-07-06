Proposed 4-Team Bulls Trade Lands 2023 Top-10 Pick for DeMar DeRozan

Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan’s time in the Windy City is trending toward ending just like it began, via sign-and-trade. But several factors continue to delay the six-time All-Star from finding a new home.

From the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers to the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers, DeRozan has been a rumored part of the plan, though not a priority. The Sacramento Kings have emerged as the team to beat according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on July 5.

There is a holdup there too, though.

The Bulls do not want to take back any significant salary, per Wojnarowski. With that, Dime Magazine’s Robby Kalland suggested a four-team trade landing DeRozan in Sacramento.

Bulls get:

– Anthony Black

Kings get:

– DeMar DeRozan

Magic get:

– Kevin Huerter

Jazz get:

– Lonzo Ball

– Chris Duarte

– 2025 first-round pick (lottery pick via POR)

– Future second-round pick (via SAC)

“Anthony Black … can provide some point guard depth behind Josh Giddey and fit into their timeline entering his second season while the Magic seem to be accelerating faster than he may be able to keep up,” Kalland wrote on July 5.

“The Bulls get out of the tax and add a young guard.”

Black, the No. 6 overall pick of the 2023 draft averaged 4.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists last season. He also hit 39.4% of his 1.4 three-point attempts per game.

He would join a crowded backcourt that features 2023-24 breakout star Coby White and has 2021 second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu in a trade to the Bulls. He could also create some positional redundancy with 2022 first-round pick Dalen Terry, though Black is a better shooter.

Kings Face Competition for DeMar DeRozan

While Wojnarowski suggested the Kings are the leaders in the curre for DeRozan, they are not alone.

“League sources confirm that Kings and Bulls have discussed a potential sign and trade for DeMar DeRozan,” The Kings Beat’s James Ham reported on X on July 5. “Trade requires a third team, which is lined up, but there is competition for DeRozan’s services.”

DeRozan is coming off a three-year, $81.9 million contract.

He would need a sign-and-trade to land more than the mid-level exception from the teams linked to him as potential suitors.

The Kings and Lakers are the only teams linked to DeRozan that still have their full non-taxpayer mid-level exception available, per Spotrac. That would pay DeRozan $12.8 million for one season, allowing him to hit free agency again next offseason.

Bulls Leaning Into Youth Movement as Potential DeMar DeRozan Trade Looms

DeRozan’s pending exit is the clearest sign of the Bulls’ intentions for next season. They owe their 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs. But that pick is top-10 protected. The Bulls finished with the 11th-worst record last season.

They were three games from having the 10th-worst record but the draft lottery looms large.

The Atlanta Hawks jumped from No. 10 to No. 1 while the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers both fell out of the top three picks with the lottery.

The Bulls’ interest in shedding their veterans points to controlling their draft pick in 2025. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he did not believe the trade for Giddey would affect his plans.

Their lack of communication with DeRozan while resolving other business also speaks volumes.