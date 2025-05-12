Bulls Legend Michael Jordan Breaks Silence Amid Head-Turning Announcement

Michael Jordan last donned a Chicago Bulls jersey 26 years ago, but the Hall of Famer could be returning to television sets in 2025.

Jordan will be a “special contributor” to the NBA on NBC and Peacock this coming season.

“I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC,” Jordan said in a statement released via the network’s website on May 12. “The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I’m excited about being a special contributor to the project. I’m looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBC launches this October.”

“A legendary addition to our team!” NBA on NBC and Peacock announced in a post on X on May 12. “We’re thrilled to welcome Michael Jordan as a special contributor to the NBA on NBC and Peacock.”

“Michael Jordan, a six-time NBA champion and a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, will join NBC Sports’ coverage of the NBA as a special contributor when the 2025-26 season begins in October,” the network wrote in the announcement. “The announcement was made earlier today during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Jordan’s Hall of Fame playing career included six NBA championships, 14 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 10 scoring titles, and 9 All-Defensive First Team selections in 15 seasons.

He was also a five-time MVP, the Rookie of the Year in 1984-85, the Defensive Player of the Year in 1987-88, and the MVP of each Finals trip he participated in.

He also has team ownership in various sports as well as business ventures on his resume.

Bulls Great Michael Jordan Joins Player-Laden Group

Jordan’s jump to broadcasting arrives nearly one year after the NBA reached an agreement with NBCUniversal in July 2024 to broadcast games “across numerous platforms” starting this coming season.

He will join fellow Hall of Famer and former nemesis with the Indiana Pacers, Reggie Miller, as part of the plan.

“Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock, providing NBA fans with three consecutive nights of national coverage across NBCUniversal platforms during the second half of the regular season,” the network wrote.

“NBC Sports has already announced that Jamal Crawford and Reggie Miller will serve as game analysts, Carmelo Anthony as a studio analyst, and Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle as play-by-play voices.

In addition to an award-winning production staff, the network said it will use the “AI-generated voice of the late Jim Fagan” in its programming.

NBC Sports is also bringing back its popular theme song, “Roundball Rock.”

Michael Jordan News Makes Former NFL QB Happy

Kay Adams informed guest and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms, who works for NBC, of the news, and the latter reacted accordingly.

“Is this real?” Simms said on “Up & Adams” on May 12, before proceeding to hum the theme song. “That’s my thoughts, right? Oh, that’s like – that’s when we were growing up, right? And it was like MJ dunking while that music was playing. What? I will be such a fanboy if Michael Jordan’s walking around this building here. He is the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen in any sport. It’s not even close. He is as close to God as you can be as a human, for me.

“He’ll let it rip in a classy way. He’s got a good way of making points without having to throw people under the bus. Sometimes, right, – like I remember people were asking about Kobe [Bryant] and Lebron [James]. And at the time, he was just like, ‘Hey, they’re both awesome. They’re both great. Oh, but I mean, five’s better than one, right? Because Kobe had five championships, and Lebron had one. He’s got a good way of laying the truth out there without insulting people.”

However, Simms was adamant that there was no debate who the greatest of all time was, and that was before realizing Adams was jokingly asking about Jordan and journalist Mike Florio, Simms’ podcast partner and NBC Sports colleague.