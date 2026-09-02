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Josh Giddey Makes Bold Claim Regarding Chicago Bulls’ Outlook for 2026-27 NBA Season

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates during the first half against the Boston Celtics at the United Center on January 24, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls have missed the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. Their last postseason berth came back in 2022.

But, Bulls star guard Josh Giddey thinks that streak could come to an end with the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Josh Giddey Thinks Chicago Bulls Can Be a Playoff Team Next Season

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena on December 23, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with ClutchPoints, Giddey shared some relatively high expectations for the Bulls for the coming campaign, saying that he thinks the team is good enough to be a playoff team in the competitive Eastern Conference.

“It’s obviously a pretty loaded conference. But I think we’ve got a good mix: veterans, young guys, guys that have been there before and experienced playoff basketball, guys that are hungry to get there. I’m comfortable with what we have in the locker room. I think we’ve got more than enough to be competitive in this league and be a playoff team,” Giddey said.

“I think it’s a matter of doing it every night. I think in the middle of the season, when it gets to those grind kind of days, and when you don’t feel like playing one night, I think those are the games where you can steal a bunch, and that’s not going to make or break your season.”

One can appreciate Giddey’s optimism, but making the playoffs in the East will be easier said than done.

Making the Playoffs Will be Easier Said Than Done For Josh Giddey, Bulls

Chicago Bulls v Atlanta Hawks
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls reacts after their 152-150 win over the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks are the reigning NBA champs, and they figure to be right back in the mix. Then there’s the new-look Philadelphia 76ers who added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown over the offseason to a core that already includes Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The Miami Heat also made a big splash over the summer by acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose addition could catapult the Heat back into the contender conversation.

The Cleveland Cavaliers made it all the way to the conference finals last season, and they’ll be aiming to get back there. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons finished with the best record in the conference last season, and they’ll be motivated to prove that wasn’t a fluke. There’s also a bunch of teams that figure to be right in the thick of things, including the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors.

So, making the playoffs won’t be an impossible task for Chicago, but it won’t be an easy one either.

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Josh Giddey Makes Bold Claim Regarding Chicago Bulls’ Outlook for 2026-27 NBA Season

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