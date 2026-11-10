Josh Giddey Reacts After Poor Season Start for Bulls

Chicago Bulls point guard Josh Giddey shared his reaction after a poor start to the season for himself and the team.

Giddey is averaging just 10.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists for the Bulls, a far cry from the 17.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists he had last year for Chicago.

To his credit, Giddey knows he’s playing poorly, and he hopes to turn things around both personally and for his team, which is 1-8 to start the season.

Josh Giddey Reacts to Poor Start

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Giddey shared his reaction to the poor start to the season.

“I’ve probably played the worst eight games that I’ve played in my career, in terms of the stretch,” Giddey said of his first eight games this year.

Fortunately for Giddey, things began to look up a bit for him on Sunday, when he scored 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 15 assists for the Bulls in a 127-121 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. But he knows that he still has to get a lot better, especially since he’s the Bulls’ main facilitator of the rock.

Tiago Splitter Speaks About Josh Giddey’s Struggles

Giddey’s head coach, Tiago Splitter, also recognizes his point guard’s struggles this season, but he gave him credit for having a big game against the 76ers.

“He was the Josh that we know. He was aggressive. He was driving downhill, getting teammates (involved), and that’s how we see this game. We got to touch the paint and find options out there,” Splitter said.

Though the Bulls lost to the 76ers, there is no shame in losing to such a great team, and to the Bulls’ credit, they played hard and only lost by six points to one of the NBA Championship favorites this season.

For Giddey, these small steps forward are a big confidence booster in a season that hasn’t seen many positives through the first nine games.

“Against a team like that, the margin for error is so small. I had a couple turnovers late that I would’ve wanted back. But I thought we competed a lot better than we have the last few games,” Giddey said.