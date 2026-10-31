Bulls Tiago Splitter Explains Why Patrick Williams Isn’t Playing

Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter explained why power forward Patrick Williams hasn’t been playing for the Bulls this season.

While Williams has been dealing with a groin injury that kept him on the bench early in the season for Chicago, Splitter recently gave him a DNP-CD, marking an incredible fall from grace for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Williams has essentially fallen out of the Bulls’ rotation, as Splitter is prioritizing playing the team’s other bigs before him.

Tiago Splitter Comments on Patrick Williams’ Playing Time

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Splitter is pleased with Williams’ attitude about his role with the team, though right now he won’t be switching the team’s rotation as it looks to develop its young bigs.

“I told him during the whole camp and before we started the games that he was doing a great job, he was forcing my hand and making my life difficult because he was doing a good job. He’s got to stay ready. His moment is going to come. You can’t just switch rotations every day. You’ve got to stick to something and evaluate, see how the young guys are doing. He’s going to have time to play, and there will be changes made throughout the season, so he’s ready to go,” Splitter said.

Patrick Williams’ Ugly Contract

For his part, Williams says he wants to play, but he is willing to be a good teammate, be patient, and stay ready while he awaits his opportunity to return to the court for the Bulls.

“I’m not a bench player. But being a professional is responding when things aren’t going well. It’s easy to work hard when things are going well. When it’s not, are you still a hard worker? I am… I’ve been around this league long enough to know opportunities always come back around. I’ll be ready,” Williams told Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson.

Williams is making $18 million per season this year and next, with a player option for another season, and many believe it’s one of the NBA’s worst contracts, especially given his dwindling playing time.