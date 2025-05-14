Bulls Make Strong Impression on ‘Best Defensive Prospect’ Before Draft

The Chicago Bulls hold the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 draft, so they could need luck to land their latest speculative target, South Carolina’s Collin Murray-Boyles.

Chicago is entering a new phase, having shed expensive veterans last offseason and during the 2024-25 campaign. Murray-Boyles could give the Bulls a dynamic presence the likes of which they have not had.

The Bulls have shown an interest in the 6-foot-8 forward who has drawn a notable comparison.

“Collin Murray-Boyles …met with Bulls this AM and said front office ‘connectivity’ really impressed him,” Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson reported on X on May 14.

Career high 35 points for Collin Murray-Boyles in a win over Arkansas. The 19-year old South Carolina product brings an attractive combination of passing, defensive versatility, toughness and interior skill to go along with his productivity and feel for the game. pic.twitter.com/BJKu19Zpsz — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 2, 2025

Johnson also noted a scout told him Murray-Boyles is the “best defensive prospect” in the class.

The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 2024. He does not shoot the three-ball well, connecting on 26.7% of his looks. However, Murray-Boyles only began attempting even 1.0 deep looks per game as a sophomore.

ESPN projected Murray-Boyles to the Toronto Raptors with the No. 9 overall pick in their recent mock draft. That would leave the Bulls shy of landing the versatile prospect.

Bulls Could Draft Draymond Green Replica in Collin Murray-Boyles

ESPN’s Jonathan Givony noted the buzz in NBA circles about Murray-Boyles drawing comparisons to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green. The four-time champion, among other accolades, is one of the NBA’s most versatile players.

More than skill set, Murray-Boyle also possesses a high basketball IQ and is highly competitive like Green.

“Known as one of the most physical and intelligent defenders in college basketball, Murray-Boyles was an offensive hub for South Carolina this season, demonstrating strong playmaking ability, unselfishness and overall feel for the game,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony wrote in April. “His unique skill set at 6-foot-8 draws some comparisons in NBA circles to Draymond Green due to his versatility, competitiveness, and aggressiveness.”

Collin Murray Boyles is going to be a high level defender in the NBA Active hands and stifling length while being able to guard in space and at the rim, just watch how he guards Dalton Knecht here pic.twitter.com/LmkAjmsLyC — Roshan (@PickAndRo) March 9, 2024

“Murray-Boyles has been of interest to NBA teams for the past couple of seasons, with his statistical profile holding strong appeal in analytics models and the eye test backing much of that performance. Though undersized for his position, his toughness, play finishing, passing and defensive chops are attractive,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote on May 12.

“There is plug-and-play appeal in the things he already does well.”

Murray-Boyles’ “plug-and-play” ability could be of particular interest to Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas, who has resisted a full-on tank.

Bulls Meet With Several Prospects at NBA Combine

Murray-Boyles is just one of several prospects the Bulls met with at the combine. Johnson also reported the Bulls made contact with Georgia’s Asa Newell, Georgetown’s Thomas Sorber, and Texas’ Tre Johnson.

670 The Score’s Cody Westerlund reported the Bulls will also meet with UConn’s Liam McNeely.

.@KCJHoop breaks down some possibilities for the Bulls with the 12th pick in the NBA Draft 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hf8ESLEAWq — Bulls on CHSN (@CHSN_Bulls) May 14, 2025

Newell and Sorber are both bigs, best suited for the 4 and 5 spots a the next level, respectively.

Johnson and McNeeley are both wing players, a position at which the Bulls have lacked high-end developmental options for years. Selecting not only outside of the top five, but also the top three, the Bulls must have several potential options to choose from.

It appears Karnišovas and Co. are on that track, giving themselves a decent range of styles to choose from as well.