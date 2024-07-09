Bulls’ Arturas Karnisovas Issues Statement on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

The Chicago Bulls have ushered in a new era this offseason with two trades.

They traded Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings, respectively.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas commented on Caruso’s trade during his media availability after the 2024 draft. Karnisovas issued a statement sharing his thoughts on his latest deal.

“We thank DeMar for everything he has done for our team as a leader and mentor,” Karnisovas said in the statement released via the team on July 8. “Everyone inside our building appreciated and respected DeMar’s professionalism and commitment to this organization and the city of Chicago, and we wish him the best in Sacramento.”

DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.1 steals and racked up two of his six All-Star appearances in his Bulls tenure.

DeRozan climbed to 31st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, sixth among active players. He also led the league in total minutes and total fourth-quarter points in 2024-25, beating out Fox for the top spot in the latter category.

The now-former Bulls star, DeRozan, has yet to speak on the trade.

Bulls Left DeMar DeRozan in Free Agency Limbo

DeRozan took in a Kings summer league game with owner Vivek Ranadive. He received a raucous ovation from the crowd in attendance. He had met with a contingent of Kings personnel from his former coach Jay Triano to Kings star De’Aaron Fox, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater on July 7.

Both sides expressed a desire to continue together all season.

But the Bulls’ plan to trade Zach LaVine took precedence. Dealing away Caruso was also to DeRozan’s chagrin.

“A source told the Sun-Times late Sunday night that the Alex Caruso–Josh Giddey trade was the final straw in DeRozan’s mind for any sort of return,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on July 1. “With several coaching changes that were made, as well as some other behind-the-scenes personnel decisions, DeRozan was quickly having second thoughts.”

The Kings, conversely, pulled out all of the stops while the Bulls and other suitors did not.

Karnisovas called re-signing DeRozan “an option” during his post-draft presser on June 26, saying they were exploring all options. That was a notable switch from his previous comments about unequivocally wanting to bring DeRozan back.

“DeMar has been great for us for three years,” Karnisovas told reporters during his season-ending presser in April. “He’s been invested in the city of Chicago and he’s been really great to our young guys. So both sides are interested in continuing, so we’ll see what happens in free agency.”

In the end, DeRozan left the Bulls in the same fashion as he arrived in 2021.

Bulls & DeMar DeRozan Cash in on Kings Trade

The Bulls were willing participants in helping DeRozan land more than the mid-level exception. He signed a three-year, $73.7 million pact, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on July 8.

DeRozan completed a three-year, $81.9 million contract with the Bulls. But his suitors were limited financially. The Kings only had access to the $12.8 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception. His other option, the Heat, had the $5.2 million taxpayer version.

The Bulls extracted value from a situation that could have seen them emerge empty-handed.

DeRozan DeRozan got another big payday three years after his deal with the Bulls was widely panned as an overpay.