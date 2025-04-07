Former Champion Calls Out Bulls Beat Writer After Shady Comments

The Chicago Bulls are pushing toward the postseason in an unlikely run. They have gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and are riding a three-game winning streak entering play on April 7, much to the delight of Stacey King.

King, a three-time champion with the Bulls who now calls the team’s games, expressed his excitement only to get shaded by Chicago Sun-Times writer Joe Cowley.

That led to an in-kind rebuttal from King and an entire back-and-forth.

“Same guy that said build around Zach [LaVine],” Cowley said in a post on X on April 6, quoting King’s message.

This team is so much fun to watch!! I know some will read this tweet and roll their eyes and that’s ok but since the trade deadline this has been a totally different team whether you want to acknowledge it or not! They’re going in the right direction Bulls Nation it’s time to… — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) April 6, 2025

“Coming from the same guy who likes to post fake anonymous quotes from guys in team locker rooms,” King replied.

Cowley responded to King’s charge, suggesting the former 10-year pro was biased.

“Sure big man, keep those hot takes coming,” Cowley retorted. “You line ‘em up, I remind you of how easily they are shot down. Some guys know how a team should be built, some wave poms-poms.”

NBA Champion Stacey King vs Bulls Beat Writer Amid Team’s Surge

King was the No. 6 overall pick by the Bulls in the 1989 draft after a standout career at Oklahoma. He pointed to his resume and accessibility to Cowley.

“Again I’ll put my knowledge of the game up against you anywhere and anytime Joseph! Just because you write about the game doesn’t mean you know anything about the game!” King snapped back. “By the way if you wanted my attention and a little clout from me all you had to do was say “Hi Stacey” and I would’ve acknowledged you son [laughing emoji].”

Just when I thought I was done fighting with the internet trolls…they pulled me back in😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MKavKZZHpG — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) April 6, 2025

Cowley again referred to King’s current role in the media not allowing him to speak freely, adding that he can “hold my own,” and did not need the ex-Bull’s attention since he “obviously” already had it.

King then noted he felt Cowley was feigning disinterest in the exchange, citing the repeated responses.

He then wished his media colleague well.

“Obviously I struck a nerve or you wouldn’t keep responding Joseph,” King said to end the conversation. “I said what I said and I stand on it son! So keep doing you my guy and I wish you nothing but the best on whatever it is that you do now.”

Bulls Media Continue War of Words By Proxy

Neither participant had completely moved past the ordeal the following day. Cowley cited CHGO Bulls’ Matt Peck, who seemed to side with his sentiments, arguing for objectivity in coverage.

“Being upset about your team being mismanaged by patently false strategies is not ‘loser mentality,’” Peck posted on X on April 6. “‘Loser mentality’” is being okay with a team whose goal – whether those in power deny it or not – is to be the 6th seed every year.

“Enjoy the Kool-Aid, yall.”

King defended himself from similar comments from a fan. He acknowledged his employment by Chicago Sports Network. Bulls governor Jerry Reinsdorf also owns the network.

“What person works at a job or billion dollar corporation and can openly criticize it without repercussions…I’ll wait? Exactly nobody and you expect me too?” King told the fan. “I get paid to analyze basketball games not criticize what the Bulls front office or ownership does or doesn’t do that’s for the fans to do not me…c’mon stop with that bs my guy! Do you criticize your employer on social media or tv? You don’t so stop expecting me to!”

King also said, “Hell 2 The No!!!” in response to a question about taking Cowley’s “advice.”