Polarizing Former All-Star Floated as ‘Realistic Dream Target’ for Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine appear to be on a course toward separating via trade.

They have encountered difficulty finding a new team for the two-time former All-Star. His contract and injury history have left teams weary of acquiring him. LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million and has had two knee surgeries in his career.

Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus believes the Los Angeles Lakers could use LaVine and that they have a “realistic dream trade target” for the Bulls.

“The Bulls want to get out of the $138 million owed to LaVine over the next three seasons. Unfortunately, injuries have diminished his value,” Pincus wrote on September 12. “If Chicago can trade for D’Angelo Russell from the Los Angeles Lakers, that would likely mean LaVine is off to L.A. The Bulls don’t really need a point guard like Russell, but his expiring contract would be welcome.”

SEVEN threes for DLo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZFD18iwngw — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 3, 2024

Russell is in the final year of a two-year, $36 million contract.

In his second stint with the Lakers, Russell remains a polarizing player. He was an All-Star in 2018-19 and was a key contributor for the Lakers in 2022-23 and 2023-24. But Russell struggled in the playoffs both seasons and has been a staple in trade speculation.

Positionally, he is redundant with incumbent guard and 2023-24 Most Improved Player runner-up Coby White.

In December, The Athletic’s Jovan Buha wrote that he believed the Lakers would do such a swap.

Completing a deal could still prove difficult for the Bulls. LaVine has been available for some time. He also lives in LA during the offseason and shares representation with Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Bulls Could Try to Capitalize on Lakers’ Potential Desperation

An anonymous Western Conference executive suggested to the LA Times’ Dan Woike that the Lakers should inquire about LaVine. The idea would be to capitalize on LaVine’s depreciated value.

“LaVine could be gotten by simply matching the money he’s owed,” Woike wrote on September 5. “A trade would cost the Lakers D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and either Jarred Vanderbilt or Gabe Vincent — a big cost in talent because the team cannot take back more salary in a trade than it sends out.

“And while there are questions about that, this executive said the Lakers need to acknowledge the roster isn’t good enough to win a championship.”

The Lakers do not control their 2025 first-round pick.

That all but takes being intentionally bad out of the equation. Rostering Davis and James at this stage of their respective career adds incentive to be as competitive as possible. The Lakers’ interest – or continued lack thereof – remains a significant roadblock to a deal.

“To be clear, the actual Lakers front office never has shown any real interest in LaVine, as far as I can tell,” Woike wrote. “And for the Bulls, it probably makes as much sense as anything for them to see if LaVine can show he’s healthy early next season and increase his trade value from none to something.”

Bulls Intend to Open Training Camp With Zach LaVine Despite Trade Search

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said he expects LaVine to be with the team when they open training camp.

“We expect Zach being fully healthy. And he is healthy. I think he can help this group next year. He’s been professional,” Karnišovas said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 15. “Again, he’s healthy. We expect him to be with us at the start of training camp.”

ESPN’s Jamal Collier reported Bulls head coach Billy Donovan visited LaVine in July.

“The two have remained mostly cordial about their relationship in public, but they have not been on the same page in recent seasons,” Collier wrote in July. “LaVine has also felt singled out during film sessions and feels like he has taken too much blame for the team’s losing during his tenure … despite other roster failings, sources told ESPN.”

Collier reported that the early feedback from the encounter was positive. But whether or not it will be enough remains to be seen.