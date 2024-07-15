Bulls’ Arturas Karnisovas Sets Expectation With Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has been mentioned in trade rumors since the 2023 trade deadline. Action Network’s Matt Moore reported in February 2023 that the two-time All-Star guard was not off-limits.

Their efforts to move him have proven unfruitful, potentially leading to a change of heart.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas met with Chicago media during Summer League, offering a notable update on LaVine’s situation.

“We expect Zach being fully healthy. And he is healthy. I think he can help this group next year. He’s been professional,” Karnišovas said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 15. “Again, he’s healthy. We expect him to be with us at the start of training camp.”

The Bulls have found barren a trade market for LaVine, per The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley on July 14.

Karnisovas said they would not make deals that would not help them improve.

“Until the Bulls can clear the final three years, $138 million on LaVine’s contract, his max deal makes it difficult for Chicago to make more meaningful changes,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote on July 15. LaVine is entering Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract.

He will count $43 million against the salary cap in 2024-25. LaVine has a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, said his client had “taken the high road” and “deserves better” in a conversation with local media, per Johnson on July 4. But his return could also overshadow some of the Bulls’ more positive developments from 2023-24.

Insider: Failure to Trade Zach LaVine Could Stifle Coby White, Young Bulls

“With LaVine, who’s averaged 34.5 minutes over his 374 games with the Bulls, everyone will have to take a backseat,” Mayberry wrote.

“Despite his vocal critics, LaVine remains a supremely gifted player. He is the Bulls’ best isolation scorer now that [DeMar] DeRozan is on the hunt for his first championship ring with the Kings. Everything from LaVine’s minutes to his role and usage will squeeze opportunities from White, as well as from emerging players like Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu.”

Mayberry suggested White could shift to the bench if LaVine stays.

White finished second in the 2023-24 Most Improved Player voting amid LaVine’s struggles. The former will already play off the ball more with the addition of Josh Giddey in the Alex Caruso trade.

The Bulls’ moves could also lead to LaVine changing positions, leaning into a trend from years past playing more at small forward than shooting guard.

NBA TV Projects Zach LaVine to Start at Small Forward

NBA TV projected Chicago’s depth chart to have Giddey and White as the starting backcourt during a conversation with Head Coach Billy Donovan while the Bulls took on the Milwaukee Bucks on July 13.

The network projected LaVine to slot in at small forward rather than shooting guard. He was notably ahead of rookie first-round pick Matas Buzelis, the No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 draft.

Matas Buzelis can HOOP. 28 pts | 10-22 FG | 4-5 threes | 5 reb pic.twitter.com/h7ikCQJ6mO — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 15, 2024

Small forward had been DeRozan’s position. NBA.com’s Sam Smith wrote in April 2023 that DeRozan was blocking Williams from playing his true position. Smith urged the Bulls to clear a space for the former No. 4 pick of the 2020 draft.

Buzelis would be in the same position as Williams was with DeRozan if he is behind LaVine.