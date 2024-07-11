Zach LaVine Causes Stir With Cryptic Post Amid Bulls Trade Rumors

Zach LaVine has dealt with trade speculation throughout his Chicago Bulls tenure.

That has continued over the past two seasons, with the Bulls exploring trade options for the two-time former All-Star during the 2023 offseason, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. LaVine has a 156-218 record and one playoff appearance in seven seasons with the Bulls. Amid the latest wave of trade speculation, LaVine stirred fans with a cryptic post.

“Stay present [padlock emoji] in,” LaVine posted on X on July 10.

Fans flocked to the comments to suggest different trade scenarios for LaVine after the post, which was his fourth on the platform since July 2023.

“We need you bro, come to the Clippers,” one fan posted.

LaVine lives in LA during the offseason. The Los Angeles Clippers could need a new co-star for Kawhi Leonard and James Harden after losing Paul George in free agency. However, they have not registered interest in LaVine.

“Zach jimmy bam we will be there,” posted another.

The Miami Heat were out on LaVine in November, per the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Amid requests from other fans for LaVine to make his way to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, some fans instead expressed support and a desire for LaVine to remain with the franchise.

However, the Bulls have already traded Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan this offseason as they shift toward a rebuild.

Insiders Detail Lack of Trade Market for Bulls’ Zach LaVine

LaVine has a $43 million cap hit in 2024-25, a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season, and an extensive injury history.

A foot injury cut his 2023-24 season short.

LaVine’s 25 appearances in 2023-24 were the second-fewest appearances of his career. They were the fewest since his first season with the Bulls following his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves when he was recovering from a torn ACL.

LaVine’s injury history and contract have only compounded a perception that the two-time former Slam Dunk Contest champion does not contribute to winning.

“I think the question for teams is, ‘How much does Zach LaVine impact winning?’ especially at the salary,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on “NBA Today” in December 2023. “And with the new salary cap [restrictions], where you’re asking yourself, ‘Are we trading for him to be our best player? No. Our second-best player? No. He’s our third-best player. Do we want to pay that kind of money?’”

The 29-year-old swingman averaged 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc in 2023-24. His rebounds were a career-high.

However, LaVine’s points, assists, and three-point efficiency were all lows since 2017-18.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported on the Bulls’ futile efforts to include draft compensation in their numerous offers to other teams.

“Literally there is no market for Zach LaVine,” Marks said in a free agency preview video on June 30. “They are trying to give him away and attach a first-round pick – I’ve been told that by multiple, multiple people – and that is not happening.”

Rich Paul Defends Zach Lavine From Negative Narrative

LaVine addressed the continuing nature of the trade rumors around him in an interview with NBC Sports in August 2023.

LaVine’s agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, took a more assertive approach, defending his client from negative press.

“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson on July 4. “Does every player get frustrated at times? Yes. But Zach has been the ultimate professional and deserves better.

“The Bulls have business to do. And we’re letting them handle their business.”