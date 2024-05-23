Zach LaVine Raises Eyebrows in Noteworthy Appearance Amid Bulls Trade Rumors

Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has promised to change the roster this offseason, even hinting at trade possibilities.

His previous efforts to trade two-time All-Star Zach LaVine haven’t gotten far, but there could be a new opportunity this offseason. And LaVine’s latest appearance has helped fuel speculation among fans.

LaVine, an LA resident, was spotted at the Klutch Sports pro day.

He raised a few eyebrows after interacting with Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

LaVine is going into the second year of a five-year, $215.1 million contract. He also has a $48.9 million player option for the 2026-27 season. That makes moving him difficult, especially as stricter legislation in the CBA kicks in and limits how certain teams can operate.

The appearance may not be noteworthy in the long run since LaVine is a Klutch client.

James did endorse the idea of the Lakers acquiring LaVine in a trade ahead of this year’s deadline. And the Bulls star would give the Lakers a star to pair with Davis going forward.

LaVine, 28, averaged 19.5 points and 3.9 assists this past season, his lowest marks since 2017-18. But his 5.2 rebounds are a new career high, albeit in a truncated season with just 25 appearances.

That is also his fewest since the 2017-18 season when he returned mid-year from a torn ACL.

LaVine’s appearance alongside the two biggest stars for one of his rumored trade destinations sparked the typical speculation.

“I’m sure no one will say anything about this,” CHGO’s Will Gottlieb posted.

While some fans were quick to note the shared representation between the three stars, others were as ready to speculate about potential trade implications.

“Why was Zach LaVine with LeBron and AD,” BetMGM posted on X on May 22.

“Oh we getting Zach?! @Lakers,” one fan posted.

“Nope. Nothing to see here. Totally normal. No big deal,” Bleacher Nation posted.

A LaVine trade to the Lakers could also be in the Bulls’ best interest.

Lakers Trade a ‘Dream’ Scenario for Bulls

Calls for the Bulls to reset on this current core persist. And Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey believes this could present an opportunity to capitalize on James’ interest.

“While his stock probably hasn’t improved since that February report …, Chicago should still call and see if the possibility is on the table,” Bailey wrote on May 22. “A reboot has long been in order for the Bulls, and getting out from under LaVine’s deal … should be among the top priorities for that reboot.”

This hypothetical trade package could work.

It would require D’Angelo Russell to pick up his player option for the 2024-25 season. But would add another ball handler and scorer along with perimeter defensive help.

Bulls get:

– D’Angelo Russell

– Rui Hachimura

– Jarred Vanderbilt

– 2030 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

Lakers get:

– Zach LaVine

Russell could prove redundant with Coby White. This deal would also add roughly $3.4 million to the bottom line next season, though relief could come as soon as 2025-26.

The Bulls are expected to reignite their efforts to trade LaVine this offseason. Their asking price along with his injury history and contract – $138 million over the next three years – have complicated their previous efforts.

It will be interesting to see if they have come down on that price in light of how the year ended.