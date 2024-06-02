Bulls’ Zach LaVine Eyed Move to Playoff Team Before Trade Deadline: Insider

The Chicago Bulls were linked to the Detroit Pistons in trade talks before the deadline in February. The deal would have shipped out two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

LaVine, 29, eventually underwent surgery to address a lingering foot issue, ending his season prematurely for the second time in three years. That has not changed either side’s motivation to find a new home for Lavine, with efforts expected to resume this offseason.

Some speculated that LaVine shut it down to avoid going to Detriot.

There is a new potential layer to that theory. LaVine is rumored to have had his eyes set on another destination.

“I did hear during the season that Zach was intrigued by the potential of being a Laker. And that was around the time the Zach-to-LA rumors started. I want to say that was like late November, December range. So around that time through January, I was hearing that he had interest in potentially being in LA, potentially being a Laker,” The Athletic’s Jovan Buha said on “Buha’s Block” on May 29.

“He ended up getting injured again and having foot surgery, and the Lakers shifted more toward Dejounte Murray and trying to acquire him. Now could those talks be revisited this summer? I don’t know; I would guess not.”

“If you look at what the Lakers need, Zach LaVine checks some of the boxes,” Buha said.

“I think the injury history mixed with him not being at the level of third star that the Lakers are looking for, that combination to me makes it unlikely he ends up being a Laker.”

Buha’s comments align with Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus’ comments on Buha’s podcast on May 21. Pincus said Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf is against helping Lakers star LeBron James for fear the latter will surpass Bulls legend Michael Jordan’s legacy.

Zach LaVine’s Trade Value & Bulls’ Asking Price Could Be Growing Closer

LaVine is owed roughly $138 million over the next three years. His five-year, $215 million max contract is the largest in Bulls franchise history. The deal came after much consternation ahead of the 2022 offseason.

LaVine returned without so much as a visit in free agency. The trade rumors began soon after.

Buha notes the Lakers would instead prefer to target All-Star guards Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He says both players are a “couple steps” above LaVine.

Perhaps it is no coincidence, then, that NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson offered his read on a potentially altered asking price for LaVine in a trade.

“I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before,” Johnson wrote on May 31. “More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was—All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both—and my sense is that it has dropped significantly.”

Buha’s personal opinion also aligns with the Bulls’ inability to move LaVine.

LaVine’s injury history and contract concerns Buha mentioned have thwarted the Bulls’ efforts over the last two seasons. There are also questions about LaVine’s playing style being conducive to winning at a high level.

Insider Downplays Zach LaVine’s Appearance at Klutch Sports’ Pro Day

A question from a follower about LaVne’s appearance at the Klutch Sports pro day sparked Buha’s answer. The Lakers insider downplayed that appearance, noting the myriad reasons the Bulls star may have showed face.

“Zach has ties to LA; he went to UCLA. A lot of guys are in LA over the offseason. It is the unofficial NBA capital of the offseason. A lot of guys have apartments, condos, houses out here. Then will live out here, train out here, go out out here. So I think Zach was probably in LA, he’s a Klutch client, they had Klutch pro day, he decided to go see some of his clutch colleagues, see his agents. And I think it was more about that than anything,” Buha said.

“I wouldn’t read too much into that [appearance],” Buha continued. “I think it was more so he was probably just in LA, had some free time, and wanted to go to an event from his agency. And even if it was him campaigning to be a Laker, I don’t see that happening.”