Zach LaVine Sends Clear Message Amid Bulls-Nuggets Trade Rumors

The Chicago Bulls entered the season hoping that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine would play well enough to breathe life into a nonexistent trade market. He has done that, averaging 22.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this season.

LaVine is also shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc. His salary and health remain potential hurdles.

Regardless, LaVine is only focused on playing, not trade rumors.

“I’m not the one controlling that. That’s what has been so good about my mindset. I can control what my mood is and my mindset going into each game. Outside of that, it’s out of my control,” LaVine said, per Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson on December 19. “I signed a lengthy contract here for a reason. I wanted to stay here.

“It’s always good to know you have interest because that means you’re a player other people want to play with. I’m just thankful the position I’m at today getting ready for defending NBA champs”

All signs continue to point to the Bulls seeking a trade for LaVine.

“A source indicated that the Bulls’ goal is to continue aggressively shopping Ball, Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, as well as any other name that makes sense. That was their focus going into the season, and it remains their focus even while some solid moments of basketball have been played,” the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley wrote on December 15.

“The underlying reason is that the Bulls will keep their first-round pick in the loaded 2025 draft if they can land in the bottom 10 of the lottery; otherwise it goes to the Spurs.”

Conflicting Reports Emerge on Zach LaVine Trade Interest

The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Tony Jones reported that the Denver Nuggets have “significant” interest in the Bulls star, LaVine, and are keeping tabs on several other players before the trade deadline.

“The Nuggets have either expressed interest in, or have had preliminary trade discussions on the following players: Chicago’s Zach Lavine, Washington’s Jordan Poole, Utah’s Jordan Clarkson, Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter, Brooklyn’s Cam Johnson and Washington’s Jonas Valančiūnas,” Amick and Jones wrote on December 17.

“League sources say the focus on LaVine in recent discussions is significant.”

However, trading for LaVine – or any significant contract – would require the Nuggets to include forward Michael Porter Jr. out, and the Nuggets are not eager to do that.

“League sources say that the Nuggets have indeed weighed whether to trade away Michael Porter Jr.,” The Stein Line’s Marc Stein wrote on December 20. “Sources say, some in the Nuggets’ front office believe that the best course — if they indeed reach the point that it is time to part with Porter — is swapping him for two starting-caliber players rather than a solitary former All-Star like LaVine.”

Zach LaVine’s Foot Surgery Ended Possibility of Bulls Trade in 2023

LaVine signed an offer sheet with the Sacramento Kings as a restricted free agent in 2018. The Bulls matched quickly.

He was also expected to meet with several teams in unrestricted free agency in 2022. But he did not visit any other teams and re-signed with the Bulls. LaVine, who lives in Los Angeles during the offseason, said after re-signing that his heart was in Chicago.

He has taken umbrage to the persistent trade rumors.

However, LaVine also underwent foot surgery in 2023. It ended his season amid rumors of trade talks between the Bulls and Detroit Pistons.

LaVine has taken his game to a different level this season. He has bought into the team’s offense as much as any other point in his career. He has also locked in defensively like he never has on American soil.

The Bulls and LaVine need that to result in a different outcome by the 2025 trade deadline.