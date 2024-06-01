Insider Sheds New Light on Bulls’ Potential Asking Price for Zach LaVine Trade

The Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine are “motivated” to find a new home for the two-time All-Star via trade this offseason, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

The Bulls’ efforts to move LaVine in a trade over the last two seasons have proven unfruitful for myriad reasons, the most prominent of which being his exorbitant contract and lengthy injury history.

They could be ready to ramp up their efforts this offseason.

“I don’t think the Bulls will take an awful deal if little materializes, but I do get the sense they’re open to more possibilities than before,” Johnson wrote on May 31. “More to the point: I’ve reported before what their asking price was—All-Star level talent, first-round picks or both—and my sense is that it has dropped significantly.

“As I’ve said from the beginning regarding this situation: This is like a relationship that has run its course. … Both sides have remained very professional to this point, and I expect that to continue. But the desire from both sides to make a change has grown.”

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas downplayed any souring of the relationship.

LaVine signed a five-year, $215.1 million contract, the largest in franchise history.

Zach LaVine Grew Weary of Bulls Trade Rumors

“I think we have great relationship with Zach, great relationship with his representation and Rich Paul,” Karnisovas told reporters in February. “We always work together, and I think his thoughts are always about the team. And he’s trying to win and he trying to win when he’s healthy.

Karnisovas went on to say the Bulls are a “better team” with LaVine in the fold.

The numbers have not borne that out in recent seasons. The Bulls went 10-15 with LaVine and 29-28 without him last season.

I can’t remember the last time Zach LaVine looked this engaged defensively in B2B games. On-ball D has never been as trash as some make it out to be, but this has still been a big step up! Moving his feet well, embracing physicality, and consistently contesting. Props to him. pic.twitter.com/glcX1YSE61 — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) January 9, 2024

LaVine has posted negative on-off differentials in three straight seasons and five of seven with the Bulls, per Cleaning The Glass. He maintained a positive demeanor by all accounts, including that of Head Coach Billy Donovan, with whom the guard has clashed.

LaVine has also not been shy about voicing his stance on the trade talks.

“I always heard this: When there’s smoke there’s fire. And every once in a while you see a little bit too much smoke,” LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area in August 2023. “I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years. I’ve had my name in trade talks. It’s – you don’t love it. But you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it.”

Zach LaVine Lingers Over Bulls’ Offseason

LaVine told reporters he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from the foot surgery that ended his season prematurely, per Johnson in March.

It would be easier financially for the Bulls to move LaVine this offseason.

Billy addresses the Zach LaVine news pic.twitter.com/XsSSq1yUje — Will Gottlieb (@Will_Gottlieb) February 3, 2024

Their previous asking price was viewed as a significant obstacle before LaVine was injured. A light trade market could remain that way into the season when LaVine proves he is healthy. The Bulls’ other option would be to add additional assets in a package deal.

They do not appear ready to do that just yet based on Johnson’s reporting. How long that lasts as LaVine’s status lingers over the Bulls’ offseason will be a source of intrigue.