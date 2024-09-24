Bulls’ Zach LaVine Takes Potentially Key Step Toward Rebuilding Trade Value

Zach LaVine is bought into the new-look Chicago Bulls. It may just be to smooth things over enough for a long-awaited trade to emerge during the season. LaVine is healthy after ending the 2023-24 season prematurely with foot surgery.

LaVine’s injury history and five-year, $215.1 million contract are the most publicized reasons his trade market has not developed. But he was seen as a budding malcontent in recent seasons.

The two-time All-Star has committed to the team in a way that could pay off for both sides.

“The two sides are heading into the season with momentum on their side,” The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote on September 23. “In preparation for the start of next week’s training camp, LaVine has been a willing participant in team activities, according to team sources. He joined the majority of his teammates in Miami last month for a player-organized minicamp.

“For two days, a team source said, LaVine played pick-up games and began the process of building chemistry in Florida before having to return to his home in California for personal reasons.”

This comes after Bulls head coach Billy Donovan made a trip out to California to visit LaVine. The goal was to smooth things over.

Sentiments coming out of that meeting were positive.

Billy Donovan’s Relationship With Zach LaVine Key for Bulls

Reports of clashes between Donovan and LaVine have emerged in recent seasons. The most public was LaVine questioning Donvan’s decision to bench him. It was during a rough outing in an eventual loss to the Orlando Magic in 2022.

However, former NBC Chicago color commentator Stacey King said LaVine has long had issues with Donovan.

“Here’s the thing about Zach LaVine: Zach LaVine’s problem – and talking to Zach – Zach LaVine’s problem is not with his teammates,” King said on the “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast on July 11. “Zach is a good teammate. They love him. It’s with the coaching staff. It’s with Billy. His problem has always been with Billy.”

That adds weight to Donovan’s gesture.

“Donovan flew to Los Angeles for a few days in July to spend time with LaVine and continue to invest in their relationship, the feedback from which was positive, per sources,” ESPN’s Jamal Collier wrote on July 30.

“It remains to be seen if LaVine’s presence will work toward the team’s primary goal. A two-time All-Star and one of the league’s most explosive offensive players, LaVine returning to form could help rebuild his value across the league for a potential trade. If Chicago is fully committed to developing its young players, however, having the ball in their hands will be critical. That makes LaVine, who has averaged 18.1 field goals in 34.5 minutes per game in his Bulls career, an awkward fit.”

LaVine’s commitment might be enough to alleviate those concerns about his fit. He has already proven to be an elite off-ball threat.

There are just a lot of new mouths to feature.

New-Look Bulls Trending Younger

The Bulls traded DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso over the 2024 offseason. That leaves LaVine and Nikola Vucevic as the top stars on a transitioning roster.

Coby White is still on the roster after a breakout season in 2023-24.

Chicago still has high hopes for Patrick Williams too, inking him to a five-year, $90 million contract over the summer. But they also acquired Josh Giddey to be the team’s primary ball handler and drafted Matas Buzelis with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2023 draft.

Backups Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig could cede even more playing time to youngsters Ayo Dosunmu, Dalen Terry, and Julian Phillips.

Vucevic has a young backup in free agent signing Jalen Smith.

Fitting in with the group will be key for LaVine – and Vucevic – if they have hopes of landing in a potentially more competitive situation. The Bulls have reason to be bad. They owe their 2025 first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs if it falls outside of the top 10.