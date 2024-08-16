Bulls Sign Former G League Rookie of the Year in Free Agency: Report

The Chicago Bulls’ main roster is full by regular season standards. They have 15 standard contracts and one open two-way contract slot. However, only 14 of those standard contracts are fully guaranteed. Teams can also carry up to 20 standard contracts during the offseason.

The back end of the Bulls’ roster remains unsettled and got even more so following the signing of former undrafted free agent Kenneth Lofton Jr. in free agency.

“Free agent F/C Kenny Lofton Jr. is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on X on August 15. “Lofton will compete for a roster spot in training camp. He has played 45 games across two NBA seasons.”

Lofton, 22, entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022. He split the 2023-24 season between Memphis, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Utah Jazz.

Lofton averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 21 appearances in 2023-24.

He was more productive in the G League. Lofton averaged 20.2 points, 10.5 boards, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals in 17 appearances with the Memphis Hustle in 2022-23, earning Rookie of the Year honors.

Bulls Add Multi-Faceted Big Man in Kenneth Lofton Jr.

Lofton is in line to compete for playing time behind starter Patrick Williams, backup Torrey Craig, and potentially 2024 free agent signing Jalen Smith.

Smith will also backup Nikola Vucevic with second-year big Adama Sanogo mixing in as well.

“He’s an efficient offensive player who does much of his damage in the paint- nearly 53% of his buckets are in the paint. On top of that, Lofton creates a lot of his offense on his own- 43% of his made baskets are unassisted, which is very impressive,” Sports Illustrated’s Alex White wrote in March.

“Lofton possesses a unique combination of skill and strength that he uses to get to the basket at will. Once there, he has a great touch that helps him convert at a high level. Aside from scoring, he is also a good rebounder and passer.”

The Bulls’ roster was on the smaller side in 2023-24. Lofton does not add height or length as a 6-foot-7 power forward and center.

Listed at 275 pounds, Lofton showed a trimmer physique in offseason workout videos.

“I know [former Bulls champion Stacey King] is a big fan of Lofton’s game!” “Gimme The Hot Sauce” podcast host Mark Schanowski posted on August 15. “More size on the frontline is a positive on this guard heavy roster.”

Bulls Balance Guard-Heavy Roster With Frontcourt Help

The Bulls roster nine guards including DJ Steward, who is on a two-way pact. Lofton gives them their fifth big man.

That could change if they find a trade partner to take Vucevic off their hands.

He is in Year 2 of a three-year, $60 million contract and will count $20 million against the cap in 2024-25. Moving Vucevic would be more about furthering the Bulls’ efforts to go with a younger roster in the wake of trading Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan.

Lofton would certainly fit with that trend. He would also benefit from the Bulls finding a new home for the two-time All-Star, Vucevic.