Former Executive Questions Bulls’ ‘Head-Scratching’ $18 Million Decision

The Chicago Bulls have taken a lot of criticism from the outside world in recent weeks, and Patrick Williams‘ contract is just the latest.

Their trades of Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan have drawn mixed reviews.

The Bulls also still need trade takers for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, who are both on multi-year contracts. ESPN’s Bobby Marks, a former assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets from 2006 through 2010, points to another move as being particularly “head-scratching.”

It is the final year of Williams’ five-year, $90 million contract with the Bulls.

“Williams is 22 years old and the $18 million-per-year salary (it is flat over five seasons) is an upside type of contract,” Marks wrote on July 11. “The head-scratching move, though, is Chicago including a player option for the fifth year. Williams has played fewer than 45 games in two of his first four years. Last season, he shot a career low 44.3% from the field and came off the bench for the first time in his career.

“He is part of the same 2020 draft class that includes Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels and Devin Vassell. Those five players all signed five-year extensions last offseason that did not include player options.”

Patrick Williams to the RACK 😳 Bulls-Heat | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/bdOnnuspTi pic.twitter.com/XtMhHXKHL6 — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023

The Athletic’s Darnell Mayberry wrote in June about the Bull’s “habit” of “liberally” including player options to contracts.

That was about the Bulls possibly giving DeRozan a new contract, though.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith questioned the Bulls possibly giving Williams an extension that reached $90 million on the “The NBA Front Office Podcast” in June 2023. Smith later predicted in June 2023 that Williams would land a $100 million pact.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on the “The Lowe Post” podcast in October 2023 hearing that Williams could seek a deal worth $20 million annually.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on a “major gap” in negotiations in May.

Bulls Need Patrick Williams to Take Another Step in His Development

Williams said in February that he wanted to return to the Bulls, adding that he still viewed himself as a cornerstone piece for the organization.

He was the No. 4 overall pick of the 2020 draft.

Williams was also the first first-round pick of Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas. Karnisovas lamented the former All-Rookie’s season getting cut short by injuries during his season-ending presser.

Williams averaged 10.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc for the Bulls in 2023-24. He took a step in each category from the season before.

He did post a career-high 1.5 assists.

However, the 6-foot-7 forward struggled to maintain his starting spot for the second season in a row. He averaged 11.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists with a 38.6% clip from three as a starter in 2023-24.

Williams also averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 boards, and 1.5 assists, shooting 49.3% from deep over a 19-game stretch (18 starts) from November 23 through the end of the calendar year.

Patrick Williams Poised for Breakout Season in 2024-25

Williams will have a better opportunity to prove he is the player the Bulls believe he is. Specifically, DeRozan’s trade to the Sacramento Kings should afford Williams more shots.

LaVine and Vucevic could potentially soon follow in subsequent deals.

“The Bulls are known to be looking to move Nikola Vucevic, along with the never-ending Zach LaVine saga,” Action Network’s Matt Moore wrote on June 27. “It’s clear that either way the Bulls are positioning Coby White as the future of the franchise.”

White and LaVine are the last two Bulls players who pre-date Karnisovas’s tenure. Williams and White, affectionately known as the “Carolina Boys,” are set to lead the Bulls’ charge in 2024-25.