Matas Buzelis Makes Feelings Clear on Chicago Bulls Offseason

The Chicago Bulls made some massive changes this offseason, moving on from Arturas Karnisovas and Marc Eversley and hiring Bryson Graham to serve as Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Billy Donovan stepped down as head coach, with Graham appointing Tiago Splitter as the new man in charge. Graham also drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain while also acquiring Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signing Norman Powell in free agency.

Guards Collin Sexton and Anfernee Simons left in free agency, while Zach Collins was brought back on a new contract.

Matas Buzelis Reacts to Chicago Bulls Offseason

One of the Chicago Bulls’ young core players, Matas Buzelis, recently appeared on Lonzo Ball‘s Ball in the Family podcast. Buzelis opened up about the changes made by the Bulls after getting asked by his former teammate.

“I couldn’t believe it, bro,” Buzelis said. “I mean, it was even like the front office guys changed. It’s just completely new team, but, you know, I think it’s exciting. A new chapter and try to get it rolling.”

Ball also told Buzelis that the Bulls is now “his team,” though the 21-year-old forward downplayed it and responded by saying he still has a lot to prove. He’s coming off a season averaging 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

The Bulls have a host of young players like Buzelis, Josh Giddey, Caleb Wilson, Dailyn Swain and Noa Essengue. They are in a loaded Eastern Conference, but Tiago Splitter helped the Portland Trail Blazers win 42 games last season as an interim. The Blazers were also a young team with experienced veterans like the Bulls.

Chicago Bulls’ New 1-2 Punch

It has been a while since the Chicago Bulls have had sustained success. Derrick Rose was their last real superstar, though they had some good seasons with players like Jimmy Butler, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.

But with a young core entering next season, Ashley Mezewich of Pippen Ain’t Easy opined that Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson should be the Bulls’ 1-2 punch combo moving forward. Mezewich acknowledged Norman Powell’s role next season, but the franchise needs to focus on Buzelis and Wilson.

“Norman Powell will require offensive opportunities,” Mezewich wrote. “And as high as the expectations fans have for Wilson are, he is still a rookie. Give Wilson some breathing room to figure things out. Give Wilson and Buzelis time to play with each other before coming to a conclusion about their ceiling together. “And remember, it isn’t about who is the No. 1 or No. 2, but rather the competition they give each other in practice and how they help make the other better. When working together, these two can be extremely impactful, bringing hope back to Chicago.”

Bulls fans have been waiting for nearly 30 years since their last championship. It might not be long, especially if Wilson pans out after getting compared to players like Kevin Garnett, Tracy McGrady and Giannis Antetokounmpo.