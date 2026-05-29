Chicago Bulls Urged To Pick The ‘Next Derrick Rose’ in 2026 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls have the No. 4 pick in this year’s NBA draft. They have an opportunity to draft a franchise player that could lead them back to success.

It has been a decade since they had a real superstar in Derrick Rose, whose prime was cut short due to injuries.

Rose was the youngest MVP in NBA history before multiple knee injuries slowed him down.

Bulls Urged to Draft The ‘Next Derrick Rose’

Speaking on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Carmelo Anthony suggested Darius Acuff Jr. as a potential selection for the Chicago Bulls at No. 4. Anthony likened Acuff to Derrick Rose due to his size and athleticism.

“Darius Acuff. Hear me out, Chicago needs the next iteration of a D-Rose,” Anthony said. “The only person that could get that to Chicago is a Darius Acuff-type of guard personality. Tough, dog, k*ller. You need that mentality in Chicago.”

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Acuff averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists in his lone season at Arkansas. He’s a bit undersized at 6-foot-2, but he has the potential to be a really good player in the NBA. He also fits in with a couple of young Bulls players like Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis.

Bulls Interested in Trading Up?

According to ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Chicago Bulls have inquired about the No. 1 pick ahead of the NBA Draft.

The Bulls, along with the Atlanta Hawks, reportedly reached out to the Washington Wizards regarding the top selection of the draft. The Wizards are expected to select AJ Dybantsa, though they are also open to drafting down.

As for Siegel’s mock draft, the Bulls are predicted to pick Caleb Wilson out of North Carolina.

“(New Bulls GM Bryson) Graham described the mold of a player as guys who have SLAP: size, length, athleticism, and physicality,” Siegel wrote. “Well, the Bulls will be getting plenty of SLAP with Caleb Wilson at No. 4 overall, as he is the picture-perfect prospect for Chicago to continue their rebuild.”

Acuff, on the other hand, is seemingly destined to fall to the Sacramento Kings at No. 7. However, the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets are also looking for a guard at fifth and sixth, respectively.

Acuff-Rose Comparison

Carmelo Anthony isn’t alone in thinking that Darius Acuff Jr. is similar to Derrick Rose.

Maxwell Ogden of FanSided’s Pippen Ain’t Easy believes the Chicago Bulls should draft Acuff, calling the Razorbacks guard the “Derrick Rose replacement.”

“Acuff is battling concerns over his size and defensive potential, but he has the tools to be a special point guard who can pull Chicago out of limbo,” Ogden wrote. “Chicago has attempted to replace Rose by trading for players who have youth and potential on their side.”

The 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled from June 23 to 24 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.