Chicago Bulls Draft Pick Faces Brutal Reality Entering Year Two

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for the 2026-27 season, much of the attention has focused on the franchise’s recent influx of young talent.

No. 4 overall pick Caleb Wilson headlines the group, while No. 15 selection Dailyn Swain adds another intriguing option on the perimeter.

With a roster packed with developing prospects, the Bulls face the difficult task of balancing player development with their ambitions of remaining competitive.

That challenge also extends to 2025 first-round pick Noa Essengue, whose sophomore season could prove pivotal to his long-term future in Chicago.

Chicago Bulls Forward Could Begin Season in G League

Swain is widely expected to receive G League assignments during his rookie campaign, and Essengue could follow a similar path despite entering his second NBA season.

The French forward played just six NBA minutes as a rookie before suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery, ending his season before it had the chance to begin.

Bulls reporter Joe Cowley described Essengue’s first year as essentially a redshirt season, but suggested his development may continue in the NBA’s minor league.

“His best basketball is in front of him, but that might be in the G League to start the season,” he wrote.

Cowley also reported that Chicago’s coaching staff have encouraged the 19-year-old to play with greater tenacity and less emotion, two areas that has reportedly “irked” the organization.

Essengue’s Summer League performances did little to strengthen his case for an immediate breakthrough into the Bulls’ rotation.

Across four games in Las Vegas, he averaged 6.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks while shooting 43.8% from the field.

He also struggled from beyond the arc, making just one of his six three-point attempts.

There were, however, encouraging signs. Essengue’s rim protection and activity on the glass stood out, highlighted by four blocks against the Memphis Grizzlies in the opener and 17 total rebounds across his first three games.

Patience Could Remain the Best Approach for Essengue

The Chicago Bulls have seen this developmental path succeed before.

Matas Buzelis, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, also experienced a slow start to his NBA career, splitting time between Chicago and the G League before eventually establishing himself as a key rotation player.

A similar approach could benefit Essengue.

Regular G League assignments would provide consistent playing time, help rebuild confidence after his injury, and allow him to continue developing away from the pressure of NBA minutes.

The 6-foot-8 forward already showcased his upside with the Windy City Bulls before his shoulder injury cut his rookie season short.

Across four Tip-Off Tournament games, he averaged 23.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 1.0 block while shooting an efficient 50.8% from the field.

Essengue announced himself in his G League debut, exploding for 28 points in just 29 minutes on 11-of-21 shooting. He also knocked down two three-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds in a victory over the Wisconsin Herd.

Cowley also noted that new head coach Thiago Splitter will feel no obligation to play Essengue simply because he was a lottery pick.

That reality could leave the Frenchman on the fringes of the rotation early in the season. If that proves to be the case, frequent G League assignments may represent the best outcome, allowing him to stay on the court, continue building confidence, and accelerate his long-term development.