Chicago Bulls Prospect Share Concerning News Ahead of NBA Summer League

The Chicago Bulls are set to begin the 2026 NBA Summer League on July 10 against the Memphis Grizzlies in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First-round picks Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain headline the Bulls’ Summer League roster. Incoming second-year forward Noa Essengue and two-way contract players Jaylin Sellers and Tobe Awaka are also players to watch out for.

Bulls Prospect Share Concerning News

Speaking to reporters after Monday’s practice, Noa Essengue shared an update on his recovery from shoulder surgery. Essengue played in just two games as a rookie after failing to establish a place in the rotation early on and then undergoing a season-ending procedure.

The 19-year-old forward revealed some concerning news about “learning to play” again while recovering. He doesn’t feel 100 percent healthy just yet, but he’s expected to suit up for the Chicago Bulls in the Summer League.

“I just want to be back, honestly,” Essengue said, via CHGO Sports. “Not playing since a year, I was like, that was a hard time, not going to lie. Just be back out there, find a new feeling for basketball, you know? “I got a new shoulder, so I have to learn play again. I just wanted to be back on the court, compete every game. And summer gives a great shot for that, got like a short time for you play pretty much every day.”

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It’s concerning since Essengue didn’t play much last season, and now he has to adjust after his surgery. He also now has to compete against other prospects to earn minutes, which may or may not help his development.

Essengue failed to record a point, rebound or assist in his two games in the NBA. He did show flashes of his potential in the G League before his season-ending surgery. He averaged 23.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block in four games for the Windy City Bulls.

Noa Essengue Grows 2 Inches

Despite the concerning news, Noa Essengue also brought some good news after his first NBA season. Essengue is now listed at 6-11 after only being measured at 6-9 at last year’s Summer League.

That means Essengue could be even more versatile, playing at least three positions under new coach Tiago Splitter. He told reporters on Monday that he could see the French prospect play small forward, power forward and center.

Splitter also put pressure on Essengue, as well as on Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain, ahead of their first Summer League game.

“I think the expectation are higher because you see a 6-10, 6-11 player that can put the ball on the floor, can shoot a little bit, can do a lot of things,” Splitter said. “But honestly, it’s too early for me to say. I want to see him at the game and how he approaches every every possession, how he fights every possession. “I’m going to put a lot of pressure on Caleb, on Dailyn, on Noa. Those are the guys that really got to push this team in the Summer League and be contagious with with their teammates of effort.”

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The Bulls made plenty of moves this offseason. They acquired Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets and signed Norman Powell in free agency.