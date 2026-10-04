Chicago Bulls Forward Impresses at Camp After Disastrous Summer League

There is an air of excitement around the Chicago Bulls entering the 2026-27 season.

Caleb Wilson looks like a star in the making, while Matas Buzelis and Josh Giddey are ready to take the next leap. Nic Claxton should provide stability in the middle, while Norman Powell brings a lot of experience.

One issue this summer was the development of second-year forward Noa Essengue, who had a rough stint in the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Noa Essengue Stands Out During Training Camp

According to Elias Schuster of Sports Illustrated, Noa Essengue has impressed during training camp, which is a far cry from what he did at training camp.

The Chicago Bulls front office and coaching staff challenged Essengue heading into his second season, and it seems like the 19-year-old has responded well on the court.

Speaking to reporters, Essengue revealed that he just started playing freely on both ends of the floor after speaking to coach Tiago Splitter and executive vice president of basketball operations Bryson Graham.

“After Summer League, I talked a lot with Tiago and Bryson,” Essengue said. “They just told me to just play my game, play free both offensively and defensively … I just have to step up my game.”

Essengue’s comments came after Splitter’s praise in the early days of training.

The young forward also pointed to playing against Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis as a catalyst for him to perform better.

Tiago Splitter on Noa Essengue

After his first Summer League game in July, head coach Tiago Splitter didn’t mince his words for Noa Essengue’s performance. Splitter wasn’t happy with the way Essengue played and challenged him to be better.

The new Chicago Bulls coach came out impressed after the second day of training camp early last week, praising Essengue for finally stepping up.

“I really like the first few days of Noa,” Splitter said via Sports Illustrated. “He’s being more aggressive. He’s fighting every possession. Fighting, rebounding, protecting the rim. He’s practicing well.”

“I think he’s fighting for a spot, right?” the coach added. “He wants to play for us, which is great. I like his ambition. He’s getting stronger. He’s shooting the ball better. … I think the effort in the last two days is really what matters now. This summer we had a lot of open gyms. It’s a different vibe, it’s a little more relaxed. But now he’s really following what we ask him.”

It’s pretty good news for the Bulls if Essengue’s current success carries into the preseason and the regular season. He could provide a spark offensively and defensively off the bench.