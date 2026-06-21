Chicago Bulls Linked To Potential Phoenix Suns’ Center Sign-And-Trade: Report

The Chicago Bulls could be looking to add depth to their frontcourt through offseason deals. One of their targets could be a promising center from the Phoenix Suns.

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Bulls are linked to a possible sign-and-trade for center Mark Williams, if the Suns decide to part ways with the 24-year-old big.

The Suns are reportedly open to bringing Williams back for next season through his one-year qualifying deal, which costs $9.8 million, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith. However, Sidery noted that it was not a long-term deal, hence a short commitment to the squad.

“The Suns are open to bringing back Mark Williams on his one-year qualifying offer, but not a long-term deal,” Sidery wrote on X. “Phoenix will soon need to unleash former No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach as a starter. The Bulls are a team to monitor for Williams as a sign-and-trade candidate.”

Chicago Bulls’ Chance Of Getting Mark Williams

As a restricted free agent, Williams can negotiate a higher deal with the Suns or any other squad, such as the Bulls. If any team offers a contract for Williams, the Suns can match it and retain his services. Additionally, the Suns can sign Williams and immediately trade him to the Bulls.

The Suns are stacked with young bigs, as they also have promising centers Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro.

Williams just finished his four-year, $18 million rookie-scale contract, which he initially signed when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets.

Williams played 60 games with the Suns, defying concerns about his health. He averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per contest, while shooting 64.4% from the field and 77.1% from the free throw line in 23.6 minutes per game.

However, Williams missed the entire 2026 Western Conference first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder due to a foot injury.

Williams would fit well with the Bulls, whose squad moved on from veteran center Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. In their current roster, there has been no definite starting center so far.

Chicago Bulls Want To Have Sustainable Success From Now On

The Chicago Bulls fired executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley following a six-year run that only resulted in one playoff appearance.

The Bulls also parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan, who had coached the team since 2020. The Bulls have since hired Tiago Splitter as the team’s next head tactician.

Now that the franchise is moving forward, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf wants sustainable success from now on.

“Going forward, it’s about sustainability,” he said in the end-of-season interview. “We want to build this for the long term. I don’t want to be just good for one or two years. I want it to be year in and year out, we have a chance to be competitive and win.”

Reinsdorf also expressed displeasure with tanking, which has been an ever-present rebuilding approach for lowly teams. Perhaps that is why the team is looking to get young players via trades and signings like Mark Williams.

“It’s unfair to the coach. It’s unfair to the players. It’s actually unfair to our fans. Sure, there are some fans, many fans who might say, lose games on purpose, tank, do whatever you can to hopefully win the lottery. But there are a lot of fans that go to the games who aren’t there to see us get blown out every game and who want to see us compete,” he said of tanking.