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Chicago Bulls Linked To Potential Phoenix Suns’ Center Sign-And-Trade: Report

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Mark Williams
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The Phoenix Suns ruled out center Mark Williams for Game 4 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Chicago Bulls could be looking to add depth to their frontcourt through offseason deals. One of their targets could be a promising center from the Phoenix Suns

According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Bulls are linked to a possible sign-and-trade for center Mark Williams, if the Suns decide to part ways with the 24-year-old big. 

The Suns are reportedly open to bringing Williams back for next season through his one-year qualifying deal, which costs $9.8 million, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith. However, Sidery noted that it was not a long-term deal, hence a short commitment to the squad. 

“The Suns are open to bringing back Mark Williams on his one-year qualifying offer, but not a long-term deal,” Sidery wrote on X. “Phoenix will soon need to unleash former No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach as a starter. The Bulls are a team to monitor for Williams as a sign-and-trade candidate.”

Chicago Bulls’ Chance Of Getting Mark Williams

Portland Trail Blazers v Phoenix Suns - Play-In Tournament

GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 14: Mark Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament game at Mortgage Matchup Center on April 14, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As a restricted free agent, Williams can negotiate a higher deal with the Suns or any other squad, such as the Bulls. If any team offers a contract for Williams, the Suns can match it and retain his services. Additionally, the Suns can sign Williams and immediately trade him to the Bulls.

The Suns are stacked with young bigs, as they also have promising centers Khaman Maluach and Oso Ighodaro

Williams just finished his four-year, $18 million rookie-scale contract, which he initially signed when he was still with the Charlotte Hornets

Williams played 60 games with the Suns, defying concerns about his health. He averaged 11.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per contest, while shooting 64.4% from the field and 77.1% from the free throw line in 23.6 minutes per game. 

However, Williams missed the entire 2026 Western Conference first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder due to a foot injury.

Williams would fit well with the Bulls, whose squad moved on from veteran center Nikola Vucevic at the trade deadline. In their current roster, there has been no definite starting center so far. 

Chicago Bulls Want To Have Sustainable Success From Now On

Houston Rockets v Chicago Bulls

GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 23: Josh Giddey #3 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates during the second half against the Houston Rockets at the United Center on March 23, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bulls fired executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley following a six-year run that only resulted in one playoff appearance. 

The Bulls also parted ways with head coach Billy Donovan, who had coached the team since 2020. The Bulls have since hired Tiago Splitter as the team’s next head tactician.

Now that the franchise is moving forward, Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf wants sustainable success from now on. 

“Going forward, it’s about sustainability,” he said in the end-of-season interview. “We want to build this for the long term. I don’t want to be just good for one or two years. I want it to be year in and year out, we have a chance to be competitive and win.”

Reinsdorf also expressed displeasure with tanking, which has been an ever-present rebuilding approach for lowly teams. Perhaps that is why the team is looking to get young players via trades and signings like Mark Williams. 

“It’s unfair to the coach. It’s unfair to the players. It’s actually unfair to our fans. Sure, there are some fans, many fans who might say, lose games on purpose, tank, do whatever you can to hopefully win the lottery. But there are a lot of fans that go to the games who aren’t there to see us get blown out every game and who want to see us compete,” he said of tanking.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Chicago Bulls Linked To Potential Phoenix Suns’ Center Sign-And-Trade: Report

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