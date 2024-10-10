Blockbuster Bulls Trade Pitch Lands $54 Million All-Star Duo

The Chicago Bulls’ pursuit of a trade for two-time All-Star Zach LaVine continues.

They have had no luck finding a taker for myriad reasons, including LaVine’s contract and injury history. But Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey suggested a three-team deal that would finally end the lingering situation.

The Bulls would land a pair of former No. 2 overall picks in Brandon Ingram and D’Angelo Russell as well as 2023 No. 17 pick Jalen Hood-Schifino.

They would part with LaVine and Chris Duarte in Bailey’s suggested outline.

However, the deal would not work as constructed, leaving the Bulls over the second luxury tax apron, at which they are hard-capped, barring additional players going out. Adding backup point guard Jevon Carter to the deal gets the Bulls in compliance.

Bulls get:

Brandon Ingram

D’Angelo Russell

Jalen Hood-Schifino

2029 first-round pick (via LAL)

2031 first-round pick (via LAL)

Lakers get:

Zach LaVine

Antonio Reeves

Pelicans get:

Bulls Could Shed Money Now & Later With ‘Rebuilding Trade’ Proposal

“This is a rebuilding trade, pure and simple,” Bailey wrote on October 9. “This season should be about developmental minutes for [Josh] Giddey and Matas Buzelis. It should be about getting out from under long-term money currently allocated to LaVine and Nikola Vučević. And this trade can help them accomplish those goals.

“This is one of those deals that could have a cascading effect. By February, Ingram and/or Russell may have rehabbed their own trade values to the point that Chicago can get real value for them, too.”

The trade as outlined would shave $3.1 million from the Bulls’ bottom line in 2024-25.

Ingram (five years, $158.2 million) and Russell (two years, $36 million), both one-time All-Stars, count $54.7 million combined against the cap in 2024-25. Both are on expiring contracts.

Hood-Schifino is in Year 2 of a four-year, $17.8 million pact. LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million deal. He has a $45.9 million cap hit in 2024-25. The Bulls would save $41.9 million next season by moving LaVine and more if they decline Hood-Schifino’s contract options.

Carter has a $6.8 million player option for 2025-26.

He is in Year 2 of a three-year, $19.5 million deal while Duarte is in the final year of a four-year, $17.7 million contract. Moving them at the trade deadline could prove prudent.

Zach LaVine Off to Slow Start in Preseason

It was but one preseason game. But LaVine was not his typically efficient self in the Bulls’ 116-112 comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opener on October 8.

The guard finished with 7 points on 37.5% shooting, including going 1-for-4 from deep.

He also added 2 assists, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal in the contest, seeing 18 minutes of action. He finished the contest healthy, which could be the most significant development in finding a new home for him via trade during the regular season.

LaVine is coming off a down season in 2023-24 that was cut short by a foot injury and subsequent surgery. He averaged 19.5 points and shot the three-ball at a 34.9% clip in his 25 appearances.

However, he averaged 24.8 points and shot 37.5% from deep across 77 appearances in 2022-23.