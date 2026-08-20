Former Chicago Bulls Guard Signs With New Team

After playing in Italy and Puerto Rico after leaving the NBA last year, former Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono found a new home.

In a press release by Skyliners Frankfurt, the Basketball Bundesliga club announced the signing of Arcidiacono for the 2026-27 season.

“The SKYLINERS have finalized their next signing for the 2026/27 season: Ryan Arcidiacono is moving to Frankfurt and has signed a one-year contract with the SKYLINERS. The 32-year-old American brings experience from seven NBA seasons and a total of 257 games in the world’s strongest basketball league and is expected to add stability to the Frankfurt backcourt with his basketball IQ, leadership, and experience.”

Arcidiacono will be joining fellow former NBA player Marcus Garrett on the Skyliners roster. They are set to play in the EuroCup for the upcoming season. It’s the second-tier club competition in Europe behind the EuroLeague.

The Skyliners are one-time league champions and one-time league cup winners domestically.

As for European competitions, they have won the FIBA EuroChallenge in 2015 and the FIBA Europe Cup in 2016.

Ryan Arcidiacono on Joining Skyliners Frankfurt

In a statement via Skyliners Frankfurt, Ryan Arcidiacono expressed his excitement to play for the club next season. Arcidiacono is hoping to help the team earn wins and make the city of Frankfurt proud.

“I’m really looking forward to coming to Frankfurt and joining the SKYLINERS,” Arcidiacono said. “Our whole family is excited to become part of the team and the city. Hopefully, we can bring home some wins for the team and make the city proud. I’m excited to get to Frankfurt and get started.”

Skyliners head coach Klaus Perwas is looking forward to having Arcidiacono with the team. Perwas is happy to have a player with vast experience in the NBA, describing the 32-year-old guard as a winner. He also wants him to help the team’s younger players improve their game.

Ryan Arcidiacono’s Career

After four-year career and one NCAA championship with the Villanova Wildcats, Ryan Arcidiacono declared for the 2016 NBA draft. Arcidiacono went undrafted but was signed by the San Antonio Spurs. He was waived by the Spurs before the start of the 2016-17 season, though he ended up playing for their G League affiliate.

The Chicago Bulls signed him to a two-way contract in 2017, and Arcidiacono finally made his NBA debut that same season. He appeared in 24 games, but he carved out a bigger role in the 2018-19 campaign.

In 81 games, Arcidiacono started in 32 games and put up career averages of 6.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 44.7% shooting from field and 37.3% from 3-point range.

Following a four-year stint in Chicago, Arcidiacano had two stints with the New York Knicks and played nine games for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.

After leaving the NBA last year, the Villanova legend played for the Trapani Shark in Italy and Osos de Manati in Puerto Rico.