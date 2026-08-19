Bulls Tipped to Add Rising International Phenom to Accelerate Rebuild

The Chicago Bulls will enter the 2026-27 season in the middle of a youth movement, headlined by promising duo Matas Buzelis and Caleb Wilson.

Chicago selected Wilson with the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and added guard Dailyn Swain at No. 15, giving the franchise another injection of young talent.

However, the Bulls may not be finished building through the draft as they attempt to establish a foundation capable of delivering sustained success.

Bleacher Report analyst Jonathan Wasserman has projected another difficult season for Chicago, with the Bulls landing the No. 4 pick again in his early 2027 mock draft.

Such an asset would allow Chicago to add another premier prospect or potentially use the selection as a valuable trade chip.

Chicago Bulls Projected to Target International Standout

Wasserman currently has the Bulls turning to the international talent pool and selecting Slovenian wing Stefan Joksimovic.

“Stefan Joksimovic’s gold-medal performance and MVP at the U18 European Championships are the first major developments of the 2027 draft cycle,” Wasserman wrote.

“Previously named MVP of Eurocamp in June, the 6’7″ Slovenian has continued to stand out from the competition with his positional size for a guard/wing, shotmaking and athletic play-finishing.”

“He’s developed real scoring versatility to play on and off the ball, showing live-dribble passing, self-created drives and pull-up shooting, or long strides and bounce when running the floor or cutting.”

Joksimovic is currently on the books at Baskonia, which competes in Spain’s Liga ACB and the EuroLeague.

At just 17, he will likely occupy a supporting role on a roster featuring several former NCAA standouts and NBA draft picks.

However, his performances on the international stage have already generated significant attention.

Joksimovic averaged 23.1 points, 2.3 three-pointers and 3.7 assists as Slovenia captured gold at the U18 European Championships, earning tournament MVP honors in the process.

Stefan Joksimovic Emerging as Potential Top-Five Pick

In the EuroBasket U18 final against Italy, Joksimovic scored 24 points despite going 0-of-6 from beyond the arc.

He added eight rebounds, five assists and a block in 33 minutes, while making an eye-catching 14 of his 17 attempts from the free-throw line.

Sports Illustrated’s Derek Parker has also reinforced the belief that Joksimovic belongs in the early top-five conversation.

“A 6-foot-7 guard, Joksimovic wows with guard skills packed inside a wing frame. He can showcase high-flying athleticism, or stop on a dime and change directions, allowing for a flashy offensive game,” Parker recently wrote.

“When pairing his scoring tools with his ability to play-make for others, one can see where NBA decision-makers could get excited about him long-term.”

Parker highlighted Joksimovic’s offensive skill set as his primary attraction to evaluators. While questions remain about his defensive potential, the Slovenian has shown flashes on that end by disrupting passing lanes and creating opportunities in transition.

“At 6-foot-7 without shoes, and the leaping ability to match, Joksimovic can time blocks well as a weak-side and transition helper,” Parker added.

It remains extremely early in the 2027 draft cycle, but Joksimovic is already establishing himself as one of the most intriguing prospects near the top of the class.

If Wasserman’s early projection eventually proves accurate, Chicago would have the chance to pair another high-upside prospect with its emerging young core, potentially giving the Bulls another major building block for the future.