Bulls’ Summer League Standout Sends Message After Landing New Contract

Chicago Bulls guard DJ Steward showed well during NBA 2K25 Summer League. His performance earned him a two-way contract. Steward, a Chicago native, shared a message in light of taking the next step in his career.

It is a journey that has taken him through the G League and even internationally as he pursued his dream.

“God did!” Steward exclaimed in a post on X on July 21. “NEVER GIVE UP!! More work to do.”

DJ Steward was on FIRE tonight! 🔥 37 points | 8-14 3FG | 7 assists pic.twitter.com/MLWZYsBMlF — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 20, 2024

Steward finished Summer League averaging 17.4 points on 47% shooting overall with a 40% mark from downtown. He also averaged 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds with 2.2 turnovers. His deal is about more than just his statistical production, though.

“No surprise to hear Bulls are signing the Chicago native to a 2-way contract. Steward did an excellent job of running the offense during Summer League & showed off 3 point shooting range,” “Gimme The Hot Sauce” host Mark Schanowski posted on X on July 21. “Good developmental prospect to play for @windycitybulls this season.”

DJ Steward Could Thrive With Windy City Bulls

The Windy City Bulls, who will be coached by Bulls head coach Billy Donovan’s son in 2024-25, Billy Donovan III, rostered the G League MVP in 2022-23, Carlik Jones.

Jones is starring for Sudan during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics qualifiers.

Steward, a rookie, is of similar stature but younger than Jones was when he joined the Bulls. Jones, 26, was in his second NBA season after spending his rookie year with the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. He played in China for the Zhejiang Golden Bulls in 2023-24.

11, 10, and 10 for the Triple-Double 🔥 Have a night, Carlik Jones! 🇸🇸 pic.twitter.com/oYZkIyCH5A — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 20, 2024

Steward, 22, entered the league in 2021 after going undrafted out of Duke. He signed minimum contracts with the Sacramento Kings in 2021 and 2022.

The 6-foot-1 guard also inked a training camp deal with the Boston Celtics in 2023.

He has yet to suit up for a game, though. Steward could have difficulty seeing minutes with the Bulls in 2024-25 without a series of injuries. The Bulls added former No. 6 overall pick (2021) Josh Giddey to a group that includes 2024 Most Improved Player runner-up Coby White.

Steward is taking the Bulls’ final of three two-way slots. He joins former undrafted free agents Adama Sanogo and Andrew Funk.

Steward can appear in up to 50 regular season games with the Bulls while on a two-way deal.

Bulls’ ‘Teardown Won’t Be Complete’ Without More Moves

The Bulls also have 15 standard contracts, giving them a full regular-season roster. They have until October 21 before the 15-man roster must be finalized.

So far, their efforts to trade two-time former All-Star Zach LaVine have proven unfruitful.

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley reported on July 14 that Nikola Vucevic had a similar market. Both players will command touches that could stunt the continued development of players like Giddey, White, and Patrick Williams.

They traded Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan. But they have not done enough to lean into their youth movement.

“Bulls fans deserve better than what they’ve gotten lately, but they aren’t going to get it quite yet. Not with this roster still featuring players who don’t belong,” Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes wrote on July 20. “Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević are still around because their market values are in the red. Until they’re gone, the Bulls’ teardown won’t be complete.”