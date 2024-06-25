Thunder’s Alex Caruso Breaks Silence on Bulls Trade: ‘I Got The Call From AK’

Former Chicago Bulls star Alex Caruso got an NBA homecoming with his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddey. Caruso, 30, rose to prominence with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning a championship in 2020.

He is also coming off back-to-back All-Defensive Team selections with the Bulls and was the 2023 Hustle Player of the Year.

Caruso expressed confidence in his fit before he was asked for his reaction to the trade.

He was minutes away from going out to golf when he received a call from Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas followed by one from Thunder VP of basketball operations and general manager Sam Presti.

“I was at home in Austin – that’s where I spend the offseason,” Caruso told reporters on June 24. “I was actually like five or 10 minutes away from changing and going hitting golf balls at the driving range. So I delayed my practice session for the day by a couple hours. But, yeah, I got the call from AK and then Sam called me shortly after, and just kind of took it all in stride.”

Karnisovas has yet to comment on the trade, with the Bulls’ official release simply noting the trade and Caruso’s achievement with the organization.

OFFICIAL: We have acquired Josh Giddey from Oklahoma City in exchange for Alex Caruso. Read ➡️ https://t.co/aiYi8FD2mK pic.twitter.com/WI8UjFyL5v — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 21, 2024

Asked about Bulls head coach Billy Donovan, Caruso noted some of those accomplishments.

“I loved playing my three years with Billy,” Caruso said. “He’s a great coach. Me and him had some really good conversations. And, weird, another full circle moment where I was the first guy cut in his office over there, and he talked to me and said, ‘I think you can be an NBA player if you work on your shot, and work on your body, and stay healthy. And those are the things I’ve done.

“It’s funny enough that he was my coach for the last three years, I make two All-Defensive teams and have some good personal years. So great memories. I’m still going to like

“I’m not going to lose those relationships even though I’ve left Chicago. I’ve made great relationships over three years with people in the city, Chicago itself, and then, obviously, teammates and coaches.”

Caruso said his teammates have been part of the large outreach of support.

He also noted that a big change from being with the Bulls is that he will not always be the top defensive option with the Thunder, who have Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren garnering attention in the game plan. But he will look back fondly on his time with the Bulls.

Trade From Bulls Caught Alex Caruso ‘Off Guard’

“Had a lot of texts, and, FaceTimes, and calls to answer from teammates, friends, family just trying to process it all. All of them, obviously, wish me the best and were happy for me. And from then, just try to digest everything and figure out how it’s going to look,” Caruso said.

“Not 100% [sure trade would happen]. I mean, there’s been rumors of me being traded for the last couple of years around the trade deadline. So I’ve kind of just gotten used to it. In one ear, out the other. Was a bit of a surprise to me the day it did happen. Usually stuff like that happens centered around the draft and something like that. So caught a little off guard. But at the end of the day, that’s professional sports. You take everything in stride and do the best you can.”

The Thunder finished as the top seed in the Western Conference last season. Presti released a detailed summary of what he envisioned Caruso would bring to the group.

“Alex Caruso is a player we have always highly valued and followed,” Presti said via press release on June 21. “He is the quintessential Thunder player; he is an exceptional competitor and teammate with a multi-dimensional skillset. His presence and game will help elevate the core of our team as we continue to strive to build a sustainably elite program in Oklahoma City.”

They already boasted the NBA’s third-best offensive rating and its fourth-best defense. Caruso is coming off averaging a career-high 10.1 points and shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc on 4.7 attempts per game.

He was also a versatile player for Donovan, who deployed him anywhere on the floor from 1 through 4.

Alex Caruso on Fit With Thunder

“I think the things that I do well complement the team,” Caruso said. “Team-first guy. I just want to win. That’s the biggest thing. Super competitive. Will sacrifice for the teammates. Obviously, I think I had a good year individually last year. Shot the ball well, had another good defensive year, took care of the ball mostly.

“I think all those things are things that affect winning and positively affect your teammates. So I think that’s something that I think everyone will benefit from.”

Presti expressed similar thoughts about Caruso.

“Alex is a player that began his professional career with the Thunder/Blue and the opportunity to add him was something we felt would truly enhance our team and culture,” Presti said. “We could not be more excited to see Alex in Thunder blue (again).”