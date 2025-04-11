Bulls Trade Pitch Lands $203 Million All-Star for Josh Giddey

The Chicago Bulls have a significant decision to make on Josh Giddey this offseason as he heads to restricted free agency. While the Bulls will have final say in that scenario, speculation about the 2024 offseason trade acquisition and his future is picking up.

The Bulls have two more games in the regular season and will play at least one additional game in the Play-In Tournament.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested a trade scenario for LaMelo Ball for this offseason.

“The Bulls have been perpetually stuck between the proverbial rock and hard place by neither going all-in on the present nor fully committing to a rebuild,” Buckley wrote on April 10. “Bringing in LaMelo and tailoring the team around him would provide Chicago with an actual purpose.

“If Chicago could talk Charlotte into taking back a sign-and-traded Josh Giddey, the Bulls could flesh out their offer with a few first-round picks and young players with upward mobility, such as Dalen Terry, Julian Phillips or … even Patrick Williams.”

Bulls get:

LaMelo Ball

Hornets get:

Josh Giddey (sign-and-trade)

Dalen Terry

Julian Phillips

2025 first-round pick

2031 first-round pick

The Bulls acquired Giddey in a 1-for-1 for fan and coaching staff favorite Alex Caruso, knowing the Aussie would need a new contract.

Giddey is expected to command a multi-year contract starting around $30 million. To make up the difference, the Bulls would need to add salary, and Phillips and Terry are 13th and 14th on the team in minutes per game entering play on April 11.

The duo also has the lowest salaries on the Bulls’ books in 2025-26.

LaMelo Ball Trade Would Be Risky for Bulls Even After $20 Million Decision

Buckley also argued that adding Ball could help elevate Coby White in transition and Matas Buzelis on lobs, in addition to the brothers benefiting from one another.

“No, this isn’t just a ploy for the Bulls to rebrand as the Balls with LaMelo hypothetically joining older brother Lonzo in the Windy City,” Buckley wrote. “That said, their games would be hand-in-glove fits with one another, as LaMelo’s creation and quick-strike scoring and Lonzo’s off-ball utility and two-way playmaking would help emphasize the other’s strengths and mask their weaknesses.

“This is more about giving direction to a franchise in desperate need of it.”

The Bulls extended Lonzo Ball on a two-year, $20 million deal in February. LaMelo Ball is in Year 1 of a five-year, $203.8 million contract, with a $37.9 million cap charge in 2025-26. A trade for the latter could bode well for the former.

However, the Hornets’ Ball has also dealt with injury issues in his career, appearing in 47 games in 2024-25. That is the third-highest mark of his career.

He started a career-high 75 games in his All-Star campaign in 2021-22.

His second-best mark was 51 games in 2020-21, and many of his injuries have been to his ankle/legs. Making such a significant investment in a player with an extensive injury history like Ball’s can negate much of the star power he brings.

The Hornets are 98-133 with Ball in his career, including a 16-31 mark during the 2024-25 regular season.

Bulls Boast Glut of Guards

Chicago is already loaded with guards, with Ball, Giddey, and White joined by Ayo Dosunmu, in-season trade pickup Tre Jones, and 2023 offseason addition Jevon Carter.

In Buckley’s scenario, Giddey, who is enjoying a breakout season, would be gone. Carter has a player option for next season, and Jones is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. That still leaves Dosunmu and White, a starter and candidate for Most Improved Player.

Josh Giddey is one of three players in NBA history to have 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a game. The other two: Larry Bird & Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/lOZruJycU0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) April 10, 2025

Dosunmu, a Chicago native, could be the most logical if unlikely trade candidate.

Adding Williams to a Giddey deal would require the Hornets to add salary, since they do not project to have cap space. That is just one of many complex layers to this idea.