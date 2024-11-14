Bulls Trade Pitch Lands $84 Million Former 1st-Round Pick & More for Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine has returned to the court for the Chicago Bulls. That puts their plans to find a trade suitor for the two-time All-Star back at the forefront for the organization.

Options have been few and far between due to a combination of LaVine’s injury history and exorbitant contract. But Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale believes LaVine could be a useful part of the Orlando Magic’s attack and suggests a trade between the two clubs.

In return, the Bulls would receive a package highlighted by Cole Anthony and Jonathan Issac.

The Bulls would also receive 2024 first-round pick Tristan Da Silva and a 2025 first-round pick in return for LaVine and veteran Torrey Craig.

Bulls get:

Cole Anthony

Jonathan Isaac

Tristan Da Silva

2025 first-round pick (most favorable via DEN or ORL; top-five protected)

Magic get:

Torrey Craig

Zach LaVine

“LaVine opened the season playing well enough for us to envision the Bulls getting real value for the three years and $138 million left on his deal. A hip injury reinforced many of the fragility concerns, but he’s already back, so the good vibes can persist,” Favale wrote on November 13.

“Chicago is snaring the equivalent of two first-rounders here as well as the per-minute defensive stylings of Isaac, which scale to every frontcourt slot. His salary this season is steep, but it goes from $25 million now to $15 million in 2025-26, and the latter three years of his contract are protected against injury.”

As Favale notes, this trade cannot be completed until January 6 due to Isacc’s contract.

He agreed to a five-year, $84 million restructured contract in July that runs through 2028-29, so the Magic and any potential suitor must wait six months before he can be traded.

Anthony is in Year 1 of a three-year, $39.1 million contract extension while Da Silva is in the first year of a four-year, $17.5 million deal. LaVine is in Year 3 of a five-year, $215.1 million pact and Craig a two-year, $5.3 million contract.

This deal as constructed would save the Bulls $4.3 million this season.

Isaac, 27, was the No. 6 overall pick of the 2017 draft. Injuries have interrupted his career multiple times. He missed the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and has appeared in at least 50 games twice.

Isaac is a 6-foot-10 forward with two-way versatility. He would add size and defense to the Bulls in a trade. But his health will always be a concern.

Anthony is not a floor general-type of point guard.

The 24-year-old entered the league as the No. 15 pick in 2020 with a reputation as a scorer. That has held at the pro level. His 2.1 assists per game through 10 appearances this season is a career low.

It is also the third straight season Anthony’s assist numbers have fallen. He has settled in as a bench threat rather than a starting option.

Da Silva was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2024 draft and has thrived in the Magic rotation.

Bulls Could Target Chicago Native

“The Bulls should be open to counters from the Magic. Da Silva is interesting for a Chicago squad with few wing prospects, but if Orlando would rather include Jett Howard or another protected first, it shouldn’t be a deal-breaker,” Favale wrote.

“You can even make the case that the Bulls should be willing to accept a single first-rounder on top of salary filler.”

Howard is a Chicago native whose father, Juwan Howard is an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

The elder Howard was previously the head coach at his and his son’s alma mater, Michigan. He also spent 19 years playing in the NBA. Juwan Howard is a two-time NBA champion, was an All-Star and All-NBA selection in 1995-96, and was on the All-Rookie team.

Jett Howard was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 draft. The Magic selected him with the final pick from the Bulls’ trade for Nikola Vucevic.