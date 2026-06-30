The Chicago Bulls have a decision to make on their trade deadline acquisition, Anfernee Simons.

As the standout guard’s contract expires this week, Simons will be free to speak with teams in NBA free agency, which begins on June 30.

According to The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer, Chicago is thinking about bringing Simons back for another run after his short stint with the team. However, there are threats in the mix.

Chicago Bulls Warning About Celtics Before NBA Free Agency

“Sources say Chicago is also giving consideration to bringing back scoring guard Anfernee Simons, who is expected to draw external interest from teams such as Golden State and Boston,” Fischer wrote early on Tuesday morning.

Simons joined the Bulls after a multi-month run with the Celtics. He was a returning piece in the Nikola Vucevic trade.

While the Celtics enjoyed Simons’ presence, they felt they needed a veteran center to patch up the concerns in the frontcourt. After Simons left, the organization sent signals across the league, making it clear that Simons would be a tagret in free agency.

It turns out that’s truly the case.

Anfernee Simons’ NBA Career

In 2018, Simons entered the NBA Draft.

At the time, he was selected in the first round, 24th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Simons didn’t have an immediate role, but he averaged 20.7 minutes off the bench during his second season in Portland.

Eventually, Simons became a full-time starter and earned himself a notable contract extension with the team.

Heading into the final season of his four-year, $100 million contract, Simons was traded to the Celtics.

After Simons moved to the Bulls, he only had a chance to play in six games due to an injury. He averaged 28.4 minutes on the court. Simons produced 15.2 points per game, while shooting 32.0% from three.